The Masked Singer fans convinced Pufferfish is a former judge as they 'uncover' major clues

The Masked Singer fans believe they have cracked the mystery of Pufferfish's identity. Many are now convinced that a former judge is hiding behind the elaborate costume.

The latest series of the ITV show has kept audiences guessing, with Pufferfish impressing with powerful performances. But viewers are now speculating that the celebrity behind the mask could be none other than former panellist Rita Ora.

WATCH: The Masked Singer judges try to guess who Pufferfish really is

The Rita Ora theory

© ITV The Masked Singer fans think Pufferfish could be Rita Ora

Rita, 33, was part of The Masked Singer judging panel from its launch in 2020 until 2024, when she was replaced by Maya Jama. However, some fans believe her absence from the panel is due to her being a contestant instead.

A Reddit user shared their theory, arguing that several clues point to Rita.

"I think Pufferfish is Samantha Barks, but it could be Rita Ora as these clues do match," they wrote.

The three major clues

© ITV Pufferfish delivered yet another incredible performance on The Masked Singer

The fan broke down their reasoning into three key hints. They highlighted the dice showing 5 and 6 (which add up to 11). Rita first appeared as a judge on the US version of the show in season 11.

They also noted the reference to a "five-year work diary". Rita was a judge on the UK version for five series before leaving – possibly because she is now competing.

Finally, a spider was referenced during Pufferfish's performance. Rita duetted with Iggy Azalea on the song Black Widow.

The post has sparked plenty of discussion, with many fans agreeing that the clues fit.

One viewer commented: "I bet it's Rita! The clues about her time as a judge really make sense." Another added: "I did wonder if she might be on it because they've been quiet about her exit."

Other possible identities

© ITV Maya Jama thinks that she might know who The Masked Singer's Pufferfish really is

While many are convinced Pufferfish is Rita, others have suggested different names.

Mabel, known for hits like Don't Call Me Up, has been put forward as a strong possibility. Some have even floated the idea of Katy Perry, although this seems unlikely.

One viewer said: "Pufferfish has the nicest voice – I honestly have no clue who it is, but I love them."

Another added: "I can't wait to find out. The performances have been amazing!"

Pufferfish's performances so far

© ITV Could Pufferfish on The Masked Singer be Millie Bobby Brown?

Pufferfish has delivered three standout performances since the competition began earlier this month.

So far, the contestant has tackled songs such as 'Good Luck, Babe!' by Chappell Roan, 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' by Cyndi Lauper and 'Lose Control' by Teddy Swims.

The vocal range and stage presence have left many convinced that the person behind the mask is a professional singer.

© ITV Some of the judges think that Pufferfish is Gwen Stefani

With the competition heating up, it remains to be seen when Pufferfish will be unmasked. If the fan theories are correct, it would be a major twist for the show.

Until then, viewers will continue to analyse every clue in the hope of figuring it out before the big reveal.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.