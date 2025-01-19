The Masked Singer viewers left speechless as the real identity of Teeth 'revealed'

The Masked Singer fans were left stunned on Saturday night after a surprising turn of events led many to believe that Teeth, previously thought to be a man, could actually be a woman.

WATCH: Davina McCall guesses Teeth is Alex Scott on The Masked Singer

Shock revelation leaves fans questioning

© ITV Davina McCall guessed that Teeth in The Masked Singer was actually Alex Scott

The ITV show, known for its cryptic clues and dramatic reveals, saw Teeth perform a show-stopping rendition of Dua Lipa's Houdini. The performance had a noticeably different tone, leading viewers to suspect a shift in the character's perceived gender.

Panelist Davina McCall was the first to voice her suspicions, suggesting that Teeth might actually be female. Despite previous guesses from fellow judges Rylan Clark, Rob Beckett, and Alan Carr, it seems the mystery is far from solved.

Social media erupts with theories

© ITV Who is Teeth in The Masked Singer on ITV?

Fans took to social media platform X to share their shock and confusion. One viewer wrote: "Ffs, I thought Teeth was Bradley Walsh, but it's a woman #TheMaskedSinger."

Another added: "Is Teeth actually a woman???!!!!#TheMaskedSinger." A third viewer commented: "Wait, Teeth is a woman #TheMaskedSinger."

One post read: "Well, that's just changed everything. Teeth are female????#TheMaskedSinger." Another added: "I thought Teeth was a man last time, and now it's obviously a woman."

Clues hint at Teeth's identity

© ITV Teeth sang Dua Lipa's Houdini on The Masked Singer

Throughout the competition, Teeth has dropped several cryptic clues about their identity. One hint stated: "You can probably tell I'm a bit of a big mouth."

Another clue mentioned "going for gold," sparking speculation that the contestant could be an Olympian or athlete. Davina suggested it might be footballer-turned-presenter Alex Scott under the mask.

Recent unmasking shocks viewers

© ITV Davina McCall is one of the judges on The Masked Singer

Saturday night's episode also saw the dramatic unmasking of Tattoo, who was revealed to be T'Pau singer Carol Decker. The '80s pop icon expressed her joy at taking part in the show, saying: "I've loved it, and I'm gutted! Everybody is amazing. I'm gutted because it's the best fun ever."

Despite wearing a costume covered in ink-inspired designs, Carol admitted she doesn't actually have any tattoos. Host Joel Dommett jokingly suggested she should consider getting one to mark the experience.

Who is left in the competition?

© ITV Macy Gray was not happy about being voted off The Masked Singer

With contestants such as Macy Gray, Prue Leith, Kate Garraway, and Sir Mo Farah already unmasked, the competition is heating up. Remaining characters Bear, Bush, Dressed Crab, Kingfisher, Pufferfish, Snail, Teeth, and Wolf continue to keep audiences guessing.

As the guessing game continues, fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode to see if their suspicions about Teeth will be confirmed.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.