The Masked Singer's Pufferfish 'exposed' as fans are '100% sure' they know their real identity

The Masked Singer fans believe they have uncovered the true identity of Pufferfish, with many claiming they are "100% sure" they have cracked the clues.

The ITV show has returned for its sixth series, featuring a host of celebrities disguised in elaborate costumes as they try to fool both the panel and viewers at home.

WATCH: The Masked Singer Pufferfish revealed?

So far, the show has revealed Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway as Spag Bol, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith as Pegasus, and music stars Macy Gray and Carol Decker as Toad in the Hole and Tattoo.

With eight characters still in the competition, including Bear, Bush, Dressed Crab, Kingfisher, Pufferfish, Snail, Teeth, and Wolf, speculation is running high—particularly around Pufferfish.

Fans claim to have solved Pufferfish's identity

© ITV Pufferfish on The Masked Singer UK

Social media is buzzing with theories, and one fan on Reddit is convinced they have figured it out.

The viewer wrote: "Pufferfish is Samantha Barks," referring to the West End star known for her role as Eponine in Les Misérables.

They explained their reasoning: "Firstly, the voice is very similar. Watch her Britain's Got Talent performance of 'Let It Go' and you'll see what I mean—she even got on her knees while performing, just like Pufferfish did in last week’s show."

They added: "I've seen Pufferfish live in the studio, and she has an incredibly tiny waist despite wearing a corset. Samantha has the same physique, and photos of her in corsets match perfectly."

Clues that point to Samantha Barks

© ITV Some of the judges think that Pufferfish is Gwen Stefani

Viewers have been dissecting the clue packages, and many believe there are clear hints pointing to Samantha.

One theory links Pufferfish's reference to Anita Dobson, with Samantha having previously worked with the actress. Another clue nods to Samantha's wedding in Tuscany in 2022, with Pufferfish frequently referencing Italy.

Fans also noted a potential link to the talent show I'd Do Anything, where Samantha gained recognition, pointing out that Pufferfish's boots match the colour of a dress she wore on the show.

What the judges think

© ITV Who could Pufferfish be on The Masked Singer?

So far, the panel—including Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan—have put forward their own guesses.

They have suggested US stars such as Hayden Panettiere, Gwen Stefani, Nicole Richie, and Lea Michele. However, many fans believe the American accent used by Pufferfish could be a deliberate misdirection.

One viewer commented: "There’s no way that’s an American! Samantha Barks all the way!"

Pufferfish’s performances

© ITV Teeth sang Dua Lipa's Houdini on The Masked Singer

Pufferfish first took to the stage on 5 January, performing Chappell Roan’s hit 'Good Luck, Babe'. The following week, they delivered a lively rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s Girls 'Just Want to Have Fun', impressing the audience and judges alike.

Despite the panel's guesses, fans remain convinced they have nailed Pufferfish's identity.

As the competition heats up, Pufferfish will need to continue impressing both the judges and viewers to avoid elimination.

With more performances and clues to come, fans will have to wait and see if their predictions prove correct.

The Masked Singer continues to entertain audiences with its blend of mystery and music, keeping everyone guessing until the final unmasking.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.