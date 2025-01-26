The Masked Singer fans say 'no way' as the shocking 'real identity' of Teeth is unveiled

The Masked Singer returned on Saturday night with another dramatic unmasking, leaving viewers in shock as the celebrity behind Teeth was finally revealed.

The hit ITV series, hosted by Joel Dommett, has kept audiences guessing with its elaborate costumes and cryptic clues. This season's line-up includes Bush, Dressed Crab, Bear, Kingfisher, Pegasus, Pufferfish, Snail, Spag Bol, Tattoo, Teeth, Toad In The Hole and Wolf.

So far, contestants unmasked have included Macy Gray as Toad In The Hole, Prue Leith as Pegasus, Kate Garraway as Spag Bol, and Carol Decker as Tattoo.

Who was behind Teeth?

On Saturday night's episode, which aired on 25 January, Teeth faced off against Bear in the sing-off but was ultimately eliminated. As the audience held their breath, Teeth was revealed to be none other than presenter and comedian Mel Giedroyc.

Mel, 56, is best known for co-hosting The Great British Bake Off during its time on BBC.

Fan reactions

Following the big reveal, fans took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to express their surprise.

One viewer wrote: "Well, that's hilarious! I had absolutely no idea it was Mel #TheMaskedSinger."

Another commented: "Love Mel – she's such a lovely, funny lady. Fair play to her! #TheMaskedSinger."

A third added: "I am obsessed with Mel being Teeth. She was brilliant! #TheMaskedSinger."

Others were left in disbelief, with one fan writing: "Mel Giedroyc on The Masked Singer? WHAT?! #TheMaskedSinger."

Mel's reaction

Speaking after the unmasking, Mel shared her excitement: "I'll take Su Pollard! It's so nice to see you guys. I love these teeth so much! I was very pleased with Alex Scott. Such a fun show – it's impossible not to have fun on this show!"

Later, during an interview on The After Mask, Mel revealed she had been eager to continue: "Oh my God, I feel really elated actually. I blooming loved it! I'm sad because my next song was Automatic by The Pointer Sisters, done as Marlene Dietrich. That would have been fun."

Reflecting on the experience, she joked: "If you told me I'd get the chance to sing the Neighbours theme tune dressed as an enormous pair of wind-up teeth, with pink tights and big pink flapping feet, I'd say I could stop my career now. For me, that is the pinnacle!"

Did Sue Perkins know?

When asked whether her close friend and former co-star Sue Perkins, who appeared as Dragon on the show in 2021, had encouraged her to take part, Mel responded with a cheeky twist: "She doesn't know!"

She continued: "No, because she didn't tell me. She was Dragon and she never told me, so right back at ya girlfriend."

Keeping the secret

Mel revealed that she only told her husband about her participation in the show. "He took it really seriously," she laughed. "The level of training he put me through at home!"

With more celebrities yet to be unmasked, the guessing game continues. Fans are now turning their attention to the remaining contestants, with speculation mounting over who could be hiding behind the remaining masks.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX and STV.