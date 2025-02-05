Chicago Med stars Colin Donnell and Patti Murin are married in real life

Real-life couple Colin Donnell and Patti Murin have made their mark on Chicago Med. Cast as Dr. Connor Rhodes and Dr. Nina Shore, the duo co-starred in the drama for several years, before exiting the series.

Colin, 42, and Patti, 44, shared the screen in seasons one to four, but as it turns out, they were already a couple before Chicago Med had even aired, with their eight-year friendship turning romantic in 2013. At the time, the stars – who both hail from theatre backgrounds – were co-starring in a musical adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Love's Labour's Lost' when they shared a kiss at a party.

© Getty Colin Donnell and Patti Murin began dating in 2013

After realizing that their feelings were more than platonic, Colin and Patti eventually became official and teamed up on Broadway in 2015. Speaking about their run in 'Lady, Be Good', Patti said: "We like each other a lot, so we like spending a lot of time together!"

"Yeah we've definitely been helping at home ... We've been able to go through lines with each other. That sounds totally dorky..." she added.

© Getty Colin and Patti were friends for eight years before getting together

During their time on Chicago Med, Colin and Patti didn't have any romantic scenes, but away from the cameras, they were settling into life as a married couple, after tying the knot in June 2015. Colin had already bagged the role of Dr Rhodes, while Patti was yet to appear in her first episode in 2016.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine in 2021, Colin and Patti were asked why they hadn't played love interests on-screen before. "You know surprisingly, it actually doesn't really happen all that often in theater or TV," Colin said.

"It's nice that people like to have us both around at the same time," Patti chimed in.

"But they don't necessarily need to cast us [as love interests]. Honestly, it works for us, especially now with a child, because then it's either he's working or I'm working. So it's sort of nice to both work at the same place, but we're not spending 24/7 together constantly, giving each other a chance to be sick of each other."

Almost a decade after they said 'I do', Colin and Patti are proud parents to daughters Cecily Philips and Lorelai, whom they often post about on Instagram.

"I really like being a girl dad. I grew up with all boys in my family, I'm one of three boys, and of course, it would've been ecstatic to have a boy but, I don't know — I think I figured out this girl dad thing by now," Colin told PEOPLE in 2023. "So I'm ready to have another girl around the house. I just love it. It's so, so sweet."