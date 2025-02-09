Inside Jane Austen's life: her sad romance, last words and tragic death explained

Despite her skills at writing about love and romance enduring for centuries, Jane remained unmarried until her untimely day aged just 41. However, there was one man who appeared in her letters - who was the subject of the Anne Hathaway and James McAvoy romance movie Becoming Jane - Tom Lefroy.

Jane was thought to have met Tom back in 1975, when she was 20. In her letters, she speaks fondly about him, but her writings don't suggest that there was any serious connection between the pair.

However, there have been some suggestions that Tom's family didn't approve of the match, Jane's family having limited finances, and he married another woman, Mary Paul, in 1799.

In a letter to her sister Cassandra while alluding to the relationship, she wrote: "At length the Day is come on which I am to flirt my last with Tom Lefroy, & when you receive this it will be over—My tears flow as I write, at the melancholy idea."

Tom also spoke about his affection for Jane in a letter to his nephew, who said: "My late venerable uncle ... said in so many words that he was in love with her, although he qualified his confession by saying it was a boyish love. As this occurred in a friendly & private conversation, I feel some doubt whether I ought to make it public."