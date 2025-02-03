Miss Austen viewers all saying the same thing about new BBC period drama

The BBC's new period drama Miss Austen arrived on our screens on Sunday night and viewers have given their verdict on the series.

Based on Gill Hornby's book of the same name, the four-parter follows Cassandra Austen (played by Keeley Hawes), who famously destroyed the private letters of her sister, famous author Jane Austen, after her death. The story is told across two timelines: the first is set in 1830 and follows Cassandra as she sets out to find the letters, which, in the wrong hands, she fears could destroy her sister's reputation; the second follows Cassandra and Jane in their youth as they navigate love and heartbreak.

WATCH: Are you watching Miss Austen?

Taking to social media, viewers praised the compelling and heartbreaking story, with many binge-watching all four episodes in one sitting.

One person wrote: "I've already watched all 4 episodes of Miss Austen. It is a wonderful adaptation of Gill Hornby's book and a beautiful tribute to Jane and Cassandra Austen. I did cry at the end," while another added: "Miss Austen broke my heart, it was absolute gold. Superb acting and such a beautiful tale to tell. Congratulations @keeleyhawes and cast, it was stunning and brightened up a long cold weekend."

© BBC/Bonnie Productions/MASTERPIECE/Robert Viglasky Keeley Hawes plays Cassandra Austen

Fans also praised the impressive cast performances, particularly that of leading star Keeley. One viewer penned: "Speechless! Keeley Hawes' performance as Cassandra Austen is nothing less than masterful. #MissAusten," while another remarked: "#KeeleyHawes....what an actress. Her portrayal as Jane Austen's sister Cassandra is truly breathtaking."

Ahead of the series, Keeley said she was instantly charmed by the script for episode one. "I was sent the first episode of Miss Austen knowing nothing at all about this story, and instantly I found it absolutely fascinating and charming," she told the BBC. "I think people will love it, because for anyone who is not aware of this backstory, it's almost like we are getting a new Jane Austen story in itself, and what a lovely surprise that is."

© BBC Rose Leslie stars as Isabella Fowle

The Bodyguard star added that she couldn't read the script without crying and found the story "incredibly emotional and very relatable".

"This is a story about relationships and families and what people mean to each other, and how we experience love, loss and life," said the 48-year-old.

Viewers praised Keeley's performance

For those who have yet to watch the show, it opens in 1830, many years after Jane Austen's death, and sees her sister Cassandra rush to visit Isabella (Rose Leslie), the niece of her long-dead fiancé, who is about to lose her home following her father's death.

The synopsis continues: "Cassandra is ostensibly there to help Isabella, but her real motive is to find a hidden bundle of private letters which, in the wrong hands, she fears could destroy Jane's reputation.

© BBC The story is told across two timelines

"On discovering them, Cassandra is overwhelmed as she is transported back to her youth. In flashbacks, we meet Young Cassy (Synnøve Karlsen) and Jane (Patsy Ferran) as they navigate the romantic infatuations, family feuds and dashed hopes which shaped their lives, and laid the foundations for Jane’s unforgettable stories. Cassandra's re-evaluation of her past eventually leads her to find a way to guide Isabella towards the path of true happiness."

Miss Austen continues on Sunday on BBC One and iPlayer. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.