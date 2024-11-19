The best Jane Austen adaptations and where to watch them

It is a fact universally acknowledged, that a reader in possession of a Jane Austen novel, is always in search of an agreeable adaptation.

Thankfully, there are plenty out there, with Colin Firth, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow and more Hollywood greats inhabiting Austen's finest heroes and heroines.

From Pride and Prejudice (1995) to Emma (1996) and Sense & Sensibility (1995), these TV shows and films have served as some of the most faithful adaptations out there. Looking for a modern-day spin? Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) and Clueless (1995) have the same Austenian magic – minus the bonnets and ballgowns, of course.

These are the best adaptations out there, and they're all available to stream on the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer.

Pride and Prejudice (1995) Watch on: BBC iPlayer As most Austen fans will attest, Colin Firth is the ultimate Mr Darcy, thanks to his tortured portrayal of the English aristocrat. In the BBC's beloved adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, Jennifer Ehle is the perfect fit for Elizabeth Bennett, lending her charm and wit to one of literature's most iconic characters. With the duo's undeniable chemistry, every longing look and exchange is more romantic than the last, and with the story unfolding across six episodes, this adaptation remains faithful to the novel.

© Shutterstock Emma (1996) Watch on: Netflix Emma Woodhouse is one of Austen's most outspoken protagonists, and it takes a talent like Gwyneth Paltrow to capture her many nuances. Boasting a stellar cast, which includes Alan Cumming, Toni Collette, Ewan McGregor, and Jeremy Northam, Douglas McGrath's film is a real treat for fans of the book. It's a particularly cosy watch at Christmastime too.

© Sky Sense & Sensibility (1995) Watch on: Netflix Kate Winslet and Emma Thompson are polar opposites in Ang Lee's take on the novel. The film, which earned seven Academy Award nominations, is internationally recognised as one of the best Austen adaptations of all time. With British heavyweights Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman and Greg Wise among the cast, this beautifully made movie follows the Dashwood sisters as they contend with the consequences of sudden destitution while falling for the most unlikely of suitors.

© Shutterstock Persuasion (2007) Rent on: Amazon Prime Persuasion is probably one of the best Jane Austen books that NEEDS more adaptations, but the 2007 version does a pretty good job. Starring Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones, ITV's television film recalls the story of the ever-reliable, and easily swayed Anne Elliot (Hawkins). Forced to confront her long-lost love, Captain Frederick Wentworth, eight years after she was persuaded to reject his proposal, Anne is filled with regret and longs for the chance to reconnect. The question is: can Frederick ever forgive her?

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) Watch on: Netflix Putting a modern spin on a Jane Austen novel is no easy feat, but Bridget Jones' Diary is one of the most successful examples. While the story was penned by Helen Fielding, the story is loosely based on Pride and Prejudice, with the titular Bridget serving as our heroine. Reprising his role, Colin Firth is back as Mr Darcy, though this time around, the central romance takes place in the '90s and this time around, his character is a handsome barrister, and not the proprietor or Pemberley.

© Universal Pictures Pride and Prejudice (2005) Rent on: Amazon Prime Matthew McFayden had pretty large shoes to fill, after Colin Firth's portrayal of Mr Darcy, but he certainly delivered. Up against Keira Knightley in Joe Wright's adaptation, the duo's chemistry manages to be both subtle and electric. Just the touch of a hand communicates so much between their characters. Full warning for the true romantics out there – fans complained that we don't get to see a kiss between Mr Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in the UK cut. If you're lucky enough to find the US version, however, there's an additional eight minutes, which includes the emotional moment.