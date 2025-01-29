BBC confirms beloved murder mystery series is ending - details

The BBC has announced the third and final season of their hit show starring Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan – and we'll be so sad to see it go! It has been revealed that the last instalment of the Anthony Horowitz-penned murder mystery series, including The Magpie Murders and The Moonflower Murders, will conclude with The Marble Hall Murders.

The third season will be an adaptation of Anthony's third novel in the trilogy, which is set to be published in April 2025. The show is set to film in March across Dublin, Corfu, and London, and sees The Crown star Lesley reprise her role as editor-turned-investigator Susan Ryeland.

WATCH: Watch Lesley Manville's drama Magpie Murders looks seriously good

The synopsis reads: "[Susan is] a book editor who all too often finds herself involved in baffling murders. Returning to England, she is reluctantly drawn into a new Atticus Pünd mystery, this time written by a new, young writer.

© Patrick Redmond Tim McMullan plays Atticus Pünd

"Pünd’s Last Case is a story set in 1955, in an exotic villa in Corfu – but the identity of a real killer is hidden in the text, and once again Susan is going to find herself in grave danger."

© Jonathan Hession Susan Ryeland in Moonflower Murders

Patrick Melrose actor Tim McMullan also stars as Atticus Pünd, the fictional detective who appears to help Susan "unravel the real-life mystery of who killed Miriam Crace, the most famous children’s author in the world".

The show has been a big hit for the BBC, with 4.9 million viewers across the series so far. Speaking about the drama returning for a third instalment, Anthony said: "I’m so happy to bring the team back – stars, director, producers, and crew – for a third instalment of what has been a fantastically successful TV series. I have a feeling this could be the best yet." Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, Sue Deeks, added: "We are so delighted that there is going to be another adaptation of the intricately plotted and brilliantly entertaining Susan Ryeland murder mystery series for BBC viewers to enjoy."

© Jonathan Hession Lesley Manville as Susan Ryeland in Moonflower Murders

A release date has yet to be revealed, so watch this space!

The Magpie Murders and The Moonflower Murders are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.