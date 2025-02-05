Silent Witness viewers make same plea after series 28 finale

The 28th season of Silent Witness drew to an emotional close on Tuesday night – and fans have issued a plea to the show's writing team after the future of newcomers Harriet Maven (Maggie Steed) and Kit Brooks (Francesca Mills) was left uncertain.

In the penultimate episode, Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) revealed that the Home Office had offered her the opportunity to set up a new centre of excellence in Birmingham and that she told them she'd only do it if Harriet was in charge.

WATCH: Did you enjoy the new series?

Towards the end of the finale, Kit and Harriet both received an email from the Sir William Birmingham Centre of Excellence in Birmingham and while we don't know the contents, both scientists have likely been offered a role at the centre. But will they accept?

The last we see of Kit and Harriet is the pair contemplating their future at the Lyell after Nikki and Jack's wedding. Harriet asked Kit: "What are we going to do?"

© BBC Will Kit and Harriet go to Birmingham?

Taking to social media, fans pleaded with the show to bring Harriet and Kit back for series 29. One person penned: "Silent Witness is my all-time fave. Please can we have Maggie Steed and @FrannMills back? Love the four of you as a team," while another added: "Please tell us you are coming back for series 29. Both Kit & Harriet are awesome. Bravo. #SilentWitness."

Praising the pair, another viewer wrote: "I hope Harriet and Kit are in the next season, I love them so much," while another added: "I REALLY hope Harriet and Kit move to Birmingham too because this new Fab Four is everything I've waited for!!"

© BBC Studios Fans are hoping to see Kit and Harriet in series 29

While the BBC has yet to confirm whether Harriet and Kit will be back for series 29, we'd be surprised if they weren't given their popularity with fans.

Ahead of series 28, Emilia said welcoming Maggie and Francesca onto the show had been a "delight".

"For Nikki having another woman in there, you feel the respect that they have for each other and the joy in being able to play off each other. Also for me, when I'm doing the postmortems by myself, it's so lovely to be able to have someone to talk to and to learn from as a character," explained the actress.

© BBC Studios / Robert Wilson Filming for series 29 is taking place in the west Midlands

"And then Fran comes in as Kit and she's dynamite. She's dynamite in life and she's dynamite on screen," continued the star. "We've just had an amazing time. We're so lucky that Maggie and Fran are with us and it's changed it again.

"We've loved our different evolutions and this has been a joy," she added.

Silent Witness is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.