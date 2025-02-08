The Repair Shop expert faces 'impossible' decision in shock restoration first

The Repair Shop expert Steve Fletcher faced a difficult decision in a recent episode of the beloved BBC series, leaving both the owner of a treasured item and viewers at home deeply moved.

The horologist, who has restored countless timepieces in his time on the show, was tasked with bringing a 1950s alarm clock back to life. But this restoration came with a unique challenge—one that led to an emotional dilemma.

A sentimental family heirloom

The clock belonged to Karen, who brought it into The Repair Shop hoping Steve could restore the cherished timepiece. The vintage alarm clock had once belonged to her grandfather, David Alfonso Butler, a member of the Windrush Generation.

David, who worked gruelling shifts in a foundry, relied on the alarm clock to wake him every afternoon after long nights of hard labour. For Karen, the clock was more than just a household object—it was a reminder of the man who had shaped her childhood.

“This was my ticking companion when I was growing up,” Karen shared.

“It’s so much of my childhood, there are so many happy memories.”

David sadly passed away in 2013 at the age of 87, but Karen had held onto the clock, as well as his beloved hat, as a way of keeping his memory alive.

“The fact that I’ve still got his clock is very important,” she explained.

A tough decision

When Steve began working on the timepiece, it was clear the clock had seen better days. Years of use had caused wear and tear on its mechanisms, leaving the bearings dusty and the pivot in desperate need of repair.

The expert worked meticulously to bring it back to life, adjusting its teeth and ensuring it would tick again. But during the process, he came to a realisation that led him to make an unusual decision.

“I took the decision not to paint this little button to turn the alarm off,” Steve explained.

“This was the one thing that Karen’s grandfather David would have touched every time he turned the alarm off, and I thought there’s a certain connection there if it’s the same piece her grandfather actually touched.”

Instead of fully restoring the button, he chose to leave it as it was, ensuring a tangible link between Karen and her grandfather remained.

A deeply emotional reveal

When Karen returned to The Repair Shop to see the finished restoration, she was overwhelmed with emotion.

“These are happy tears,” she said, struggling to hold back her feelings as she saw the perfectly working clock before her.

“Thank you so much. The reason why it means so much to me is because it was my friend for so many years, and it’s such a nice, pleasant tick.”

Karen went on to explain just how much the clock meant to her growing up.

“When I hear the tick of the clock, it takes me back to sitting at the bottom of the bed while Grandad was sleeping after a heavy night shift, knowing that things are silent enough for my Grandad to rest.”

The touching moment left viewers emotional, with many praising Steve for his sensitivity and thoughtfulness in preserving a small yet meaningful detail of the clock’s history.

Fans react

Following the episode, fans of the show took to social media to share their admiration for Steve’s decision.

One viewer wrote: “Steve is the absolute best. Such a thoughtful approach—he really understands how sentimental these items are.”

Another said: “Leaving the button as it was? That’s what makes The Repair Shop so special. It’s not just about fixing things, it’s about keeping memories alive.”

A third added: “Karen’s reaction got me. What a beautiful moment. I love this show!”

The Repair Shop’s continued success

The BBC series continues to be a fan favourite, with its heartfelt restorations and emotional reunions making it one of the most comforting shows on television.

From antique furniture to cherished childhood toys, the experts on The Repair Shop handle every item with care, ensuring that each restoration tells a story.

For Karen, her grandfather’s clock is now more than just a working timepiece—it’s a bridge to the past, a treasured reminder of the man who once depended on it.

The Repair Shop airs Wednesdays at 8pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.