The Repair Shop's Will Kirk's stylish home before family upheaval with newborn

The BBC star has offered snippets into his private life on Instagram, showing an insight into their spacious property in Wandsworth with a minimalist aesthetic, before he relocated to the Northumberland countryside in 2024.
As we wait to see more of his new property, join HELLO! in taking a look inside Will's gorgeous former home which was a perfect sanctuary to raise his two-year-old daughter and baby son.
Cosy living room
Will shared the sweetest moment with his daughter – who was born in July 2022 – as he showed the tot his book, Restore.
The father-daughter duo sat on a grey sofa with throw cushions in hues of mustard yellow and teal.
The space also featured a textured rug for an extra touch of comfort.
Relaxing bedroom
The BBC star took to Instagram in April 2023 to show off his transformed bedroom. Will had worked with West Elm to turn the space into a peaceful haven with crisp white bedding, warm wood bedside tables, and warm lighting.
Added accents included a curved gold-framed mirror and a sumptuous deep green faux fur throw for a luxurious feel.
Garden
Though it is unclear whether this garden is at his new home, the space was next level and we can imagine him enjoying every free moment he gets away from his tools in this space.
He was seen enjoying picking homegrown vegetables with his daughter in the garden which had raised beds full of plants and fresh produce.
Personal touches
Will's home featured a number of personal touches that added personality to the space. At Christmas, their living room featured a gorgeous ornament-adorned tree topped with a gold star.