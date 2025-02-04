The Repair Shop's Will Kirk's stylish home before family upheaval with newborn

Will Kirk has made a name for himself repairing gorgeous furniture on The Repair Shop.

But it seems he can also turn his hand to interior design as the furniture restorer made his former house in South London a home along with his wife, Polly Snowdon.

Will wed his educational psychologist partner in August 2021 at a ceremony held at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester having met her in 2009. Since then, the loved-up duo has welcomed two children.

The BBC star has offered snippets into his private life on Instagram, showing an insight into their spacious property in Wandsworth with a minimalist aesthetic, before he relocated to the Northumberland countryside in 2024.

As we wait to see more of his new property, join HELLO! in taking a look inside Will's gorgeous former home which was a perfect sanctuary to raise his two-year-old daughter and baby son.



© Instagram Cosy living room Will shared the sweetest moment with his daughter – who was born in July 2022 – as he showed the tot his book, Restore. The father-daughter duo sat on a grey sofa with throw cushions in hues of mustard yellow and teal. The space also featured a textured rug for an extra touch of comfort.



© Instagram Relaxing bedroom The BBC star took to Instagram in April 2023 to show off his transformed bedroom. Will had worked with West Elm to turn the space into a peaceful haven with crisp white bedding, warm wood bedside tables, and warm lighting. Added accents included a curved gold-framed mirror and a sumptuous deep green faux fur throw for a luxurious feel.

© Instagram Garden Though it is unclear whether this garden is at his new home, the space was next level and we can imagine him enjoying every free moment he gets away from his tools in this space. He was seen enjoying picking homegrown vegetables with his daughter in the garden which had raised beds full of plants and fresh produce.



© Instagram Personal touches Will's home featured a number of personal touches that added personality to the space. At Christmas, their living room featured a gorgeous ornament-adorned tree topped with a gold star.