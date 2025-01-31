The Repair Shop fans can't believe the 'amazing' transformation of a historic item

Fans of The Repair Shop were left in awe after witnessing the restoration of a treasured rugby shirt during Wednesday night’s episode on BBC One.

The latest instalment of the popular series saw Lloyd and Karen bring in a professional Welsh rugby shirt from the 1960s, once owned by Lloyd’s late father. The couple hoped to restore the iconic red jersey, which had suffered severe damage after an accidental washing mishap.

WATCH: The Repair Shop couple in tears as experts transform rugby shirt

A sentimental mistake

© BBC A couple on The Repair Shop brought in their 1960s Welsh rugby shirt

Karen explained that after Lloyd’s father passed away, she had attempted to clean the shirt in preparation for framing. However, the vibrant red dye bled into the white collar, leaving it badly stained. In a further attempt to fix the issue, Karen tried bleaching the garment, but this only resulted in additional damage, with large bleach marks covering the fabric.

The couple had almost given up hope of salvaging the precious keepsake, but textile conservator Rebecca Bissonnet and furniture restorer Will Kirk were determined to give the item a second chance.

The big reveal

© BBC The Welsh rugby shirt looked amazing

When the newly restored shirt was unveiled in The Repair Shop barn, Lloyd and Karen were visibly emotional. The jersey was displayed on a mannequin, with its red and white colours fully restored to their former glory.

Karen gasped: "Oh my God, that's amazing!" while Lloyd was equally taken aback, exclaiming: "You know that red I was talking about? That is Welsh red!"

Karen then admitted: "It didn't even look that good before it went in the washing machine. Honestly, it did not look that good before!"

The sentimental value of the shirt was clear, and the couple were thrilled with the outcome. Initially, they had planned to have the jersey framed, but after seeing it on the mannequin, Karen reconsidered, stating that she preferred the way it was displayed.

A perfect finishing touch

© BBC The couple were in tears on The Repair Shop

Will then surprised the couple with a thoughtful addition—a glass display case that allowed the shirt to remain on the mannequin while being protected from further damage. The couple were overwhelmed by the extra effort, thanking the team for their meticulous restoration work.

Lloyd reflected on what the transformation meant to him, expressing his gratitude for the chance to keep his father’s legacy alive.

Fans react

© Instagram Will Kirk is the presenter of The Repair Shop

Viewers of The Repair Shop were just as impressed by the transformation. Taking to social media, fans shared their amazement at the meticulous restoration.

One viewer wrote: "This rugby shirt on The Repair Shop is incredible. What a fantastic job!"

Another added: "Wow! Amazing work, that’s real skill!"

A third fan commented: "#TheRepairShop – my word, the rugby shirt! What a beautiful piece of work."

Others praised the team’s dedication, with one person saying: "The way they restore these sentimental items with such care is just wonderful."

The Repair Shop continues to impress

© BBC The Repair Shop was very happy with the couple's reaction

The Repair Shop has become a staple for BBC One viewers, offering heartwarming transformations of treasured items. The show continues to showcase the skill and passion of its experts, bringing new life to objects with deep personal meaning.

The next episode is set to feature more extraordinary restorations, with fans eager to see what the team will tackle next.

The Repair Shop airs on BBC One on Wednesdays at 8pm and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.