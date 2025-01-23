The Repair Shop fans 'crying' over miraculous fix

As The Repair Shop returned on Wednesday night, fans were taken aback by a miraculous fix. Catching up with Will Kirk and his fellow craftsman, fans were introduced to Ian, who has forged an incredible career as a blind photographer.

Born profoundly deaf, Ian was diagnosed with a disease at the age of 14 that left him with just five per cent of his eyesight. Meeting with Will and his co-star, Dean Westmoreland, in the barn, Ian presented them with his 'soldier boots' which he purchased almost 20 years ago.

"Anytime I do something that's really important to me the boots go on, and they just need some love," he explained to Will and Dean. Describing the shoes as "an extension" of himself, Ian noted that his boots had become part of his "uniform" in light of the journey he's been on.

© BBC Photographer Ian had bought his favourite boots 19 years ago and felt they were an "extension" of himself

Reflecting on the moment he was diagnosed with Usher Syndrome – a rare genetic disorder which can cause hearing and vision loss – Ian explained that it was "the biggest shock" of his life. After becoming determined to capture memories, Ian quickly discovered his passion for photography and has gone on to work with the renowned British photographer, Rankin, as well as documenting the Paralympics.

"Having these boots helps me be a better photographer because going out there to battle with perceptions and dealing with all the stereotypes and the questions, I felt like I could conquer the world with these bad boys," Ian said.

© BBC Dean managed to restore the boots to their former glory

Once the photographer handed over his beloved shoes, Dean – an expert cobbler who also owns a shoe repair shop named Yorkshire Sole – quickly got to work. After replacing the insoles with ones that he'd crafted by hand, and restoring the boots to their original colour, Dean presented Ian with the finished product.

"Oh, man! They look brand new," Ian marvelled. "They look amazing. I'm super happy, I really am," before trying them on and telling Dean that they fit like a glove.

After the emotional episode, fans quickly took to social media where they commended Dean on his amazing craftsmanship. "A superb repair. Dean worked a not-so-minor miracle on these well-loved boots. Well done," penned one.

"Ok crying over a pair of boots on #TheRepairShop," tweeted another. Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Superb Dean, we were in awe watching you."

Last week, fans were 'sobbing' over the story of Pepper – a border collie who helped in the search and rescue of the 1988 Lockerbie disaster

Never short of emotional moments, The Repair Shop brought viewers to tears last week too, after owner and trainer Neil Powell asked the team help to fix his heroic dog's jacket. Pepper, who worked as a search dog, was instrumental in the search and rescue for the 1988 Lockerbie disaster and became ill due to contamination at the crash site.

After leather worker Suzie Fletcher and textile conservator Rebecca Bissonnet helped to restore Pepper's jacket and collar, owner Neil was visibly moved. "I could see him, the little character came back to life again. It's all the memories tied up with the work he did, especially in Lockerbie. It keeps his memory alive, it's a very special, symbolic way of doing that," he told the cameras.

Leather worker Suzie Fletcher and textile conservator Rebecca Bissonnet restored the jacket

Taking to X to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "The border collie rescue jacket will have me sobbing by the end as I've had a few Border collies who looked like brave Pepper." A second added: "Pepper was a hero, No idea of the story about the search dogs."