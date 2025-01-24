The Repair Shop's Will Kirk issues warning as he makes huge career announcement

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has issued a light-hearted warning to fans as he shared an exciting career update.

The 39-year-old furniture restorer appeared on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend on Sunday, where he revealed that the beloved BBC show is set to embark on a nationwide tour next month.

Will explained: "First of all, on iPlayer now, we have Repair Shop on the Road, where myself and Dom [Chinea] from the barn drive around the country meeting craftspeople and fixing a few things on the way."

"But also, we're taking The Repair Shop on stage. So, as of February, we'll be touring round the country – not fixing things. I must say, do not bring anything to be fixed."

Will Kirk's warning to fans

© ITV Will Kirk on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend

Alan, 74, jokingly pointed out: "You know this is going to happen," referring to fans potentially bringing items for repair. Will laughed and responded: "I know, I know, I have to stress that."

"But it's just a few of us talking on stage about secrets behind the barn doors, basically," he added.

What to expect from the tour

© ITV Will Kirk revealed a huge announcement

The stage show, titled Secrets from the Barn, promises to offer fans an exclusive look behind the scenes of the much-loved programme. It will feature stories from the team and footage never shown before.

Joining Will on tour will be familiar faces, including Jay Blades, Steve Fletcher, Lucia Scalisi, Kirsten Ramsay, Suzie Fletcher, and The Teddy Bear Ladies, Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch. The line-up will vary depending on the location.

The BBC initially announced the tour on Instagram in September 2024.

A post on the official account read: "#TheRepairShop is stepping out of the barn and onto the stage for an exciting new live tour!"

The caption continued: "We're even going to be sharing some exclusive, never seen before footage from the barn. Tickets on sale now."

When and where to catch the tour

© ITV Will Kirk talking on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend

The Secrets from the Barn tour kicks off on 2 February at Newcastle's City Hall and will stop in cities including Edinburgh, Portsmouth, and Birmingham, before concluding in Sheffield on 24 March.

Tickets for the tour are available now via Ticketmaster.

The Repair Shop continues to air on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.