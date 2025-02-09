Michael McIntyre's Big Show viewers' switch off' after 'offensive' jokes spark backlash

Viewers of the BBC show Michael McIntyre's Big Show were left unimpressed on Saturday night. Many took to social media to complain about certain jokes they found offensive.

The episode featured former boxer Tony Bellew as a special guest. He took part in the Send to All segment, where Michael sent a message to all his contacts.

Tony Bellew plays send to all

Michael McIntyre's jokes were deemed 'offensive'

Before sending the text, Michael looked through Tony's phone. He joked about the number of money-saving apps the ex-boxer had installed.

The studio audience laughed at Tony's collection of loyalty apps.

However, many viewers at home criticised the segment.

Audience reaction versus home viewers

Michael McIntyre exposed Tony Bellew's receipts

One viewer posted: "Turned it off. Utter BS. Bring back Noel's House Party!" Another added: "Laughing at people for using loyalty apps in this economy? Ridiculous."

Fans were quick to express their frustration online. Some felt the segment was tone-deaf given the current financial climate.

One viewer wrote: "Turned #BigShow off. It feels wrong to mock people for using loyalty apps when so many are struggling." Another added: "Send to All should be scrapped. It's dull and too contrived."

Midnight Gameshow sparks confusion

Viewers were confused by the Midnight Gameshow segment on the show

Later in the episode, Michael surprised Josh Widdicombe for the Midnight Gameshow segment. But viewers spotted something odd.

When Michael stood outside Josh's house, he held up a key. The production team blurred it to prevent anyone from copying it.

A mixed response to the episode

Michael McIntrye on his hit BBC show

One fan tweeted: "Michael McIntyre holds up the key to Josh Widdicombe's house and they have to blur it in case someone copies it. Wild." Another added: "I've actually heard of that happening! Fair enough."

While some enjoyed the show, others felt the jokes missed the mark. The backlash over the Send to All segment dominated the discussion online.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show continues to air on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer.