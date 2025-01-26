BBC Michael McIntyre's Big Show fans in 'floods of tears' after star's heartbreaking story

Viewers of Michael McIntyre's Big Show on the BBC were left in tears after an emotional episode featuring the latest 'Unexpected Star of the Show', Peter.

The 81-year-old from Blackburn shared his touching story about his wife, Sandra, who had been receiving care in a hospice after being diagnosed with dementia.

WATCH: Peter delivers an emotional performance on Michael McIntyre's Big Show

A touching tribute

© BBC Peter made viewers and Michael McIntyre emotional

Peter, who had been married to Sandra for 58 years, visited her daily and often sang to her at her bedside. His heartfelt performances caught the attention of his family, who decided to nominate him for the BBC show.

Michael surprised Peter by transforming the back of the theatre into a convincing bowls shop. As Peter attempted to throw a bowl at the wall, it fell away to reveal a packed theatre audience.

Clearly overwhelmed by the reveal, Peter turned to his family and asked: "How did you keep this quiet?" Michael then revealed that Peter would be performing for the nation, to which he responded: "I don't know what to say, but thank you. I have no choice, do I?"

A performance to remember

© BBC Peter delivered a performance to remember on Peter and Michael McIntyre's Big Show

At the end of the show, Peter took to the stage and delivered a moving rendition of Nat King Cole's 'Smile'.

Reflecting on his wife's love of his singing, Peter shared: "My wife always loved me singing. She gave me 58 years of marriage, three daughters, and I've known her for 62 years since we first met on a blind date."

Speaking candidly about Sandra's condition, he added: "The sad thing is my wife hasn’t got long to live... I lean over her bed and sing. You know, you never lose your love."

He concluded: "I love to sing, so why not use it for good?"

An emotional reaction

© BBC Viewers were very touched by Peter's performance

Following his performance, Peter explained the significance of the song, saying: "If you listen to the words, it's about giving people a lift. I know I have the closest person in my life who is down, and it gives a lift. So, hopefully, that has given a few people who were down a lift. Thank you."

Viewers were quick to praise Peter's heartfelt tribute, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts.

One emotional viewer wrote: "I'm in pieces listening to Peter sing - one of the best Unexpected Stars of the Show EVER!"

Another commented: "Oh man, that would bring a tear to a glass eye. Well done, Peter, that was so emotional #MichaelMcIntyresBigShow."

A third fan added: "Sobbing at the unexpected star of the show. The song, the reason for it, and the memories of Peter and his wife. What a core memory locked in for him and his family #MichaelMcIntyresBigShow."

A heartbreaking update

© BBC It was revealed that Peter's wife had sadly passed away

As the show drew to a close, it was revealed that Sandra had sadly passed away between the filming and the episode airing.

Fans were deeply moved by the update, with many expressing their condolences and admiration for Peter’s bravery.

One viewer tweeted: "Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about Sandra, but what a beautiful tribute from Peter. Sending love to his family."

© BBC Michael Sheen on Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Another added: "Sandra would have been so proud of Peter. What an incredible man."

Michael McIntyre's Big Show continues to deliver emotional and uplifting moments, with the 'Unexpected Star of the Show' segment remaining a fan favourite.

Peter’s story is a testament to the power of love, music, and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show airs on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.