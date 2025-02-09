Death in Paradise viewers share mixed verdict on new police officer Sebastian Rose

Death in Paradise welcomed a new cast member in the latest episode of the hit show, and fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give their verdict on St Marie police station's newest officer, Sebastian Rose, played by Shaquille Ali-Yebuah.

Posting on the streaming platform, one person posted: "Seb is a little but wild, very impetuous, thinks he can coast to life, and thinks being a copper is going to be a blast. Have a feeling he's going to get a hell of a crash course in reality very soon #DeathInParadise." Another person added: "Seb reminds me a little of JP, with a dash of Dwayne. He's going to be a beloved character, i can tell."

WATCH: Check out Death in Paradise's season 14 trailer

A third person added: "What do we think about new recruit Seb? I can see why he wasn’t the obvious choice but I think there are skills there that will be useful to the team, and Darlene will help in a big way!"

Others compared him to an officer from an earlier series, Ruby, and weren't as complimentary as others, with one writing: "Assuming he's staying for the rest of the season, I'm hoping Seb is going to be like Ruby and grow on me because he feels a bit much."

Are you a fan of the new Death in Paradise character?

Ruby was portrayed by Shyko Amos, who joined the show in season eight and left before season ten. Her character received a mixed reception from fans, which she discussed on her YouTube channel.

Back in 2020, she said: "Thank you for giving Ruby a chance because at first you really didn’t. You were rough on me the first couple of episodes. I remember one of the articles, ‘Ruby slammed, she’s awful.’

Shyko starred for two seasons

"My little heart almost broke. I was like, ‘Oh my god, they hate me.’ I read all the comments, ‘She’s so annoying,’ ‘She’s so boring,’ ‘I can’t stand her,’ ‘She’s really annoying.’"

