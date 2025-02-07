The Sweet Magnolias cast's private homes away from the cameras

Season four of Sweet Magnolias has just dropped on Netflix and there are more ups, downs, heartaches and of course, more margarita nights. Away from the Serenity set, where do the stars of the show live with their real-life families? Keep scrolling to find out…
JoAnna Garcia Swisher
JoAnna Garcia Swisher leads the hit Netflix series as Maddie Townsend after filming in Georgia for the show, she was inspired to move there for real! Along with her former baseball star Nick Swisher and their daughters Emerson Jay, 11, and Sailor Stevie, eight, JoAnna has an idyllic lakehouse on Lake Oconee.
She often shares glimpses into the jaw-dropping home on Instagram including their dreamy kitchen with giant island, marble features and gold fixtures.
Brooke Elliott
Brooke Elliott may be well known for Drop Dead Diva, but now she's Dana Sue Sullivan in Sweet Magnolias. The Minnesota-born actress moved around a lot as a child, living in places like Oklahoma and Illinois. Her parents and sister still reside in Oklahoma, so she does go back to visit, particularly for Christmas.
For now, Michigan is where she calls home but with her Instagram mainly used for promoting her acting work, very little is known about her home life.
Heather Headley
Heather Headley delights fans as Helen Decatur on the show. Away from the spotlight she resides with Chicago NFL player husband Brian Musso and their three children, John David, Jordan Chase and a daughter whose name is unknown.
The family have a modern home in Chicago with a separate coach house that they built from scratch. The standalone building was originally intended as a recording studio for Heather, but as Architectural Digest revealed, it is now quite the hybrid. "A bright refuge where visiting guests can sleep, the children can watch movies, Heather can record, and Brian can work," it was reported.
Chris Klein
American Pie actor Chris Klein stars as Bill (Maddie's ex-husband) in the show and he has shared a few glimpses into his living quarters via Instagram. The pictures reveal he has a very relatable home - in one selfie, the star stood in front of a pantry-style cupboard with shelves. The storage boxes on display were brimming to the top with things.
Justin Bruening
The Cal Maddox star, Justin Bruening, reportedly live Westlake village in California. He lives with his wife Alexa and their four children. Speaking to TV insider in 2024, Alexa revealed: "Our oldest daughter is 14 and then our son’s 11 and then we have two more girls, ages eight and four."
While very little is known about Justin's home life now, we do know he grew up in Nebraska where he had just nine classmates in school!
Jamie Lynn Spears
Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears appears as Noreen Fitzgibbons on the show. The actress lives in Florida with her husband Jamie and her daughters Maddie and Ivey.
The property is, in fact, owned by her hitmaker sister, The Sun reports. Her Instagram often shares glimpses into her beautifully modern pad and her chic lounge features grey carpets, neutral walls and a stylish sideboard with TV above it.