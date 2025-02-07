The Sweet Magnolias cast's private homes away from the cameras

Brooke Elliott may be well known for Drop Dead Diva, but now she's Dana Sue Sullivan in Sweet Magnolias. The Minnesota-born actress moved around a lot as a child, living in places like Oklahoma and Illinois. Her parents and sister still reside in Oklahoma, so she does go back to visit, particularly for Christmas.

For now, Michigan is where she calls home but with her Instagram mainly used for promoting her acting work, very little is known about her home life.