Who is Love at First Sight star Ben Hardy dating?

Rom-com fans rejoice! Love at First Sight has officially landed on Netflix, and it was worth the wait. Following the unlikely love story of Hadley Sullivan and Oliver Jones, played by Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy, this feel-good flick is already topping the charts, with fans praising the chemistry between the two leads.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix’s Love at First Sight

If you've already pressed play, and revelled in the romance between our new favourite star-crossed lovers, then you might find yourself wondering about the cast's real-life relationships, starting with leading man Ben Hardy. Keep reading for all the details.

What is Love at First Sight about?

Love at First Sight follows two young strangers Oliver and Hadley who form a romantic connection after being seated together on a flight from New York to London. However, upon landing in London, the pair lose each other in customs.

© Netflix Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan and Ben Hardy as Oliver Jones in Love at First Sight

What follows is a series of unexpected events, brought about by fate. "The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love – and London – may have a way of defying the odds," teases the synopsis.

Is Love at First Sight star Ben Hardy in a relationship?

While Hadley and Oliver shippers might be hoping for a real-life romance between Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy, unfortunately, it's just in the movie folks.

© Netflix Ben Hardy is currently single

Away from the cameras, Ben appears to be single, although he has dated some familiar faces in the past…

Ben Hardy's dating history

Katriona Perrett

According to Just Jared, Ben started dating Katriona Perrett in 2010, but around 2018, they decided to split. While little is known about their relationship, Katriona did accompany her former beau to a number of red carpet events, and was spotted alongside Ben at the VIP sneak peek of the go90 Social Entertainment Platform in 2015.

© Getty Ben dated Katriona Perrett from 2010 to around 2018

Olivia Cooke

Ben enjoyed a brief romance with House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke in 2020. After co-starring in the British thriller film, Pixie, the actors were spotted holding hands and kissing during a stroll around London.

Ben was linked to actress Olivia Cooke in 2020

By August – five months after their romance was made public – it was reported by several news outlets that Olivia and Ben had gone their separate ways.

Jessica Plummer

Ben found love with Jessica Plummer in 2021. The actors, who met on the set of the BBC drama, The Girl Before, had reportedly grown close during filming. While extremely private about their relationship, the pair did post highlights from their romantic getaway to Turkey in January 2022, and although they avoided posing together, Jessica could be heard laughing in the background of one of Ben's videos.

© Getty Ben was in a relationship with his The Girl Before co-star Jessica Plummer before splitting in 2023

After 18 months together, it was reported that Ben and Jessica were no longer dating.