Call the Midwife star says spin-off for fan-favourite characters 'needs to happen'

Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has called for a spin-off show about Miss Higgins and Nurse Crane, who are played by Georgie Glen and Linda Bassett.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press at the series 14 launch last year, the actor, who plays Dr Turner, praised the two actresses and their "superb" on-screen chemistry.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call The Midwife

Opening about the close bond between the characters, Georgie said: "It's such a nice friendship," to which Linda added: "We're very glad when we get scenes together."

Chiming in, Stephen applauded his co-stars for their work on the show. "They are so brilliant. As a double act, they are brilliant."

He continued: "One of the lynchpins of our programme, because it focuses on the lives principally of women, has been women and women's lives but the ages have been very open. We've been quite forward-thinking with a whole age range of people. It's not just a young people show.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins and Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane

"When I see scenes [of Miss Higgins and Nurse Crane], you are reminded of that," he explained, adding: "The spin-off needs to happen at some point because these two are just superb."

Georgie added: "It is rare to be able to have a proper friendship with another woman from different backgrounds. It reminds me of the friendships my mother had."

Georgie, who has also appeared in The Crown, The Larkins and Heartbeat, joined the drama in series eight, which aired in 2018. Meanwhile, Linda, who is known for her roles in Lark Rise to Candleford and Dinnerladies, has been a series regular since season four.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Stephen McGann has called for a spin-off show

For those unfamiliar with the BBC period drama, which first aired back in 2012, it follows the lives of nurses and midwives working at Nonnatus House in London's East End and is loosely based on the best-selling memoirs of Jennifer Worth. The series begins in the late 1950s and follows the residents of Poplar into the early 1970s, which is when series 14 is set.

The new season marks the beginning of a new decade in Poplar. It's 1970 and Trixie is back from New York, while Sister Julienne is challenging the Board of Health over criticism of Nonnatus House's practices.

© Olly Courtney Georgie praised her character's friendship with Nurse Crane

In the upcoming episode, which airs on Sunday night, Joyce finds herself in a tough situation while caring for a mother with postnatal complications.

The episode synopsis teases: "It's September 1970. Joyce faces a difficult situation when a mother suffers postnatal complications, a council strike leads to an outbreak of Weil’s disease, and Cyril’s life is turned upside down."

Call the Midwife is available on BBC iPlayer. Series 14 continues on Sunday at 8.05pm on BBC One and iPlayer.