Call the Midwife star Max Macmillan has a famous mum

Call the Midwife fans have watched actor Max Macmillan grow up on screen. The actor has played Timothy Turner since series two, which aired back in 2012, playing the on-screen son of Stephen McGann and Laura Main – aka Dr Turner and Nurse Shelagh.

But did you know that Timothy isn't the only big name in his family? Keep reading to find out more about his famous mum.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

Max's famous mum

Max's mum is the bestselling author Gilly Macmillan, who is best known for writing thriller novels, including The Manor House, The Perfect Girl, The Nanny, and The Long Weekend.

The proud mum has previously reshared photos posted on the official Call the Midwife Facebook page. Reposting a snap of Max on the drama's set with his co-star Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie, Gilly penned back in 2017: "My boy Max on set at #CallTheMidwife."

© Instagram Max Macmillan plays Timothy Turner

Max's role in Call the Midwife

Max is one of the cast's longest-serving members, having starred on the show since season two.

The actor, who studied music at university, has been missing from recent episodes, sparking concerns among fans about his future on the show.

© BBC Max has starred on the show since series 2

Taking to X, one fan penned: "#callthemidwife where are Nancy & Timothy? No mention of them for weeks?" while another asked: "Not to worry anyone but where’s Timothy Turner?"

Fans can rest assured that Max has not left the drama. Back in the Christmas special, it was revealed that Timothy would be working as a junior doctor in Edinburgh this year, hence his absence from Poplar.

© Instagram Max has been missing from recent episodes

It's clear that Max has formed close friendships with his on-screen parents over the years and even attended the wedding of Stephen McGann and show creator Heidi Thomas' real-life son, Dominic.

In September last year, the show's Instagram account shared a snap from the wedding which showed Stephen smiling for a selfie with his son Dominic and co-star Max.

© @callthemidwife.official/Instagram Stephen with his real son Dominic and on-screen son Max

The caption read, in part: "We were amused to receive this particular photograph Stephen sent us from the after-party, because - for those familiar with our previous Call the Midwife posts - it marks a moment that has been 14 long years in the making! It is the moment when Stephen's real son FINALLY met Max Macmillan, the actor who plays his screen son Timothy!"

The post also revealed that Dominic and Max had never met, only "exchanging pleasantries" with each other through Stephen over the years and referring to one another as "real son" and "fake son". How sweet!