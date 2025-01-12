Call the Midwife cast out of costume: Helen George, Jenny Agutter, Laura Main and more

Series 14 of the BBC's much-loved period drama Call the Midwife is well and truly underway – and we couldn't be happier to see the Nonnatus nurses back on our screens. The long-running series, which began in 2012, follows the lives of the midwives working in the deprived Poplar district of London's east End.

But it's not all nuns' habits and blue nursing uniforms for the cast of the hit BBC series. Away from the show, Helen George Megan Cusack, Jenny Agutter and their co-stars couldn't look more different from their on-screen counterparts. See their real-life looks below…

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

© BBC/@helenrgeorge/Instagram Helen George as Nurse Trixie Aylward Just like her on-screen counterpart, who is known for her stylish 1960s wardrobe, Helen is super fashionable. Here, the actress looks stunning in a pink shimmer dress, featuring ruffled sleeves and a cinched waist. While her long brunette locks couldn't be more different to Trixie's sharp, platinum-blonde bob, both Helen and her character look great with winged eyeliner and a pink lip!

© BBC/Ian West - PA Images Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner Viewers are used to seeing Stephen in a three-piece suit and slicked-back hair on their TV screens and while the actor is just as smart in real life, his look is a little more relaxed. In the photo above, the 61-year-old-old, who has played Dr Stephen Turner since the very first episode, looks dashing in a dark suit and navy tie, while letting his hair hang loose over his forehead.

© BBC/@lauramain1/Instagram Laura Main as Shelagh Turner Shelagh often opts for a modest look on the show, wearing minimal makeup whilst styling her hair in a beehive. But away from Poplar, actress Laura is much more glamorous. Here, the Scottish star dons a stunning yellow down, adorned with glittering sequins. She completed the ensemble with a glowing make-up look, with a red lip to match her painted fingernails.

© BBC/Getty Images Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne Viewers don't often see Sister Julienne without her nuns' habit but when Jenny isn't filming the show, she lets her stylish bob loose. In the photo above, the actress looks worlds away from her character in a bold red dress, which she accessorised with gold earrings and a natural make-up look.

© BBC/Shutterstock Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan When Nancy isn't working at Nonnatus House, she's known to wear the latest 1970s fashion trends and is often seen in vibrant dresses featuring colourful, floral patterns. Actress Megan is just as stylish in real life and in the photo above, looks incredible in a fitted leather dress, featuring a daring zip down the front.

© BBC/Shutterstock Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson Cyril is always suited and booted when we see him out and about in Poplar and his real-life counterpart is just as smart! Here, the actor opted for a more paired-down look in a crisp white shirt with a tweed waistcoat. Unlike Cyril, Zephyrn prefers a goatee – and we think it suits him!