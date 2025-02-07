Call the Midwife spoiler photos reveal much-loved character struck by mystery illness

A first look at the upcoming episode of Call the Midwife has us worried about fan-favourite nurse, Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry).

In one photo, Rosalind is seen standing in the corridor wearing pyjamas, wincing in pain while leaning against the wall for support. Another snap sees the nurse resting in bed as Trixie and Joyce pay her a visit.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

While we don't know what exactly is the matter with Rosalind, the episode synopsis reads: "It's September, 1970. Joyce faces a difficult situation when a mother suffers postnatal complications, a council strike leads to an outbreak of Weil's disease, and Cyril's life is turned upside down."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Rosalind appears to be struck down by illness in the first look photos

It comes after last Sunday's episode, which saw Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) return from visiting Lucille in Jamaica and reveal the news that his wife wants a divorce. "She doesn't wish to return to London, and I do not wish to live in Jamaica," he told Mrs Wallace.

Towards the end of the episode, Rosalind opens up about her feelings for Cyril during a candid conversation with Joyce. "I was hoping that if we spent less time together, my feelings would die down, particularly if he went to the other side of the world," said the nurse. "But unfortunately, him going to the other side of the world only seems to have made matters worse."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Natalie Quarry plays Rosalind

She added: "I don't know what to do."

At the launch of series 14, Zephryn opened up about Cyril's dilemma and growing feelings for Rosalind. "[Lucille] is in Jamaica and she will be for a while," he told HELLO! and other press. "I guess he's wrestling with [the fact] his love is overseas and he's a man of the cloth so he doesn't want any infidelities. He wants to make sure that that situation is wrapped up and he can move on with his life, if he moves on with his life."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Natalie said Cyril and Rosalind's romance is a "very slow burn"

Meanwhile, Natalie revealed that Cyril and Rosalid's romance is a "very slow burn" due to his marriage to Lucille. "There's a lot of what's appropriate and what's allowed," explained the star. "I think Rosalind is learning a lot about herself and her emotions and she's growing up. She's never been in love before and this is all very new and it has to be slow because they will probably face racism from the community."

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 9 February at 8.05pm on BBC One and iPlayer.