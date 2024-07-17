Olly Rix is unrecognisable as he lands new role amid Helen George drama

Olly Rix is trading Nonnatus House for Holby City Hospital. Following his departure from Call The Midwife, the actor has reportedly landed a role in Casualty. Per The Sun, Olly is set to play a new surgeon, although details surrounding his role remain under wraps.

© Joseph Okpako Olly Rix is expected to play a new surgeon in the BBC drama

Back in June, the TV star revealed that he'd undergone a transformation, after working with Andarta Health and Performance. Sharing a photo of his gym-honed physique, Olly looked worlds away from his on-screen counterpart, Matthew Aylward. Amid reports of his latest project, fans are wondering if the actor's new look might have something to do with his character in Casualty.

Olly, who was introduced in series 10 of Call The Midwife, was written out of the show last year. After his character, Matthew left Poplar and headed to New York in the season 13 finale, it was widely reported that he was gone for good. With Casualty on the cards, and Olly absent from Call The Midwife's season 14 photos, it looks unlikely that he'll return.

The actor's move from Call The Midwife to Casualty comes just weeks after he unfollowed his former co-star, Helen George, on social media. The two had become close friends while working together, and in 2023 it was reported that they were supporting each other through their respective breakups.

Helen had split from her partner of seven years, Jack Ashton, with whom she shares two daughters – Wren Ivy and Lark. Meanwhile, Olly had separated from his make-up artist girlfriend Natasha Fagri, whom he'd been dating since 2016.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Coutrney Olly recently unfollowed his co-star Helen George on Instagram

Helen and Olly were last spotted together in November after they were photographed leaving Olly's West London residence. It remains unknown if the pair remain friends.

In the meantime, Helen has been busy on the set of Nonnatus House. In a new snap shared by Call The Midwife's official Instagram account, the actress was spotted in character as Nurse Trixie, as she filmed scenes alongside Jenny Agutter and Megan Cusack.

The caption read: "We're delighted to report that our team are now well into filming for our fourteenth series of Call the midwife - as this exclusive behind-scenes pic shows!

"What better place to show you our progess than in the Nonnatus House dining room - perhaps the location most central to our drama, and the room where all our stories really happen.

© Nicky Johnston Season 14 of Call The Midwife will premiere next year

"In this shot, Director Syd Macartney discusses the important elements of the forthcoming dining room scene with Jenny Agutter (Sr Julienne) and the team," it continued. Teasing some dramatic storylines, the caption noted: In the episode featured in this photograph, there is MUCH for our Nonnatuns to talk about…"

Series 14 is slated for release in 2025. Call The Midwife viewers can also tune into the Christmas special this December.