Michael Weatherly enjoys a break from NCIS: Tony & Ziva after sparking concern

Michael Weatherly is currently based in Budapest, where he's been shooting NCIS: Tony & Ziva with Cote de Pablo. After commencing production in June, the actor has been busier than ever, but should he get a free moment from set, Michael's been exploring the Hungarian capital.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV star revealed that he'd been watching the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs from a bar in town. "There is SuperBowl fever in Budapest," Michael captioned a new snap.

The father-of-three, who has made Budapest something of a second home, has sparked concern in recent weeks, after uploading a selfie to X (formerly Twitter), in which he appeared to be injured. "I've been through a few scrapes over the years - stitches here and there and crashes and heartbreaks…everywhere," he wrote alongside it.

Whether he was genuinely wounded or simply sporting makeup remains to be seen, but fans noted their concern nonetheless. "Take good care of yourself. Remember that you are so loved," wrote one. "Protect that gorgeous face!!" pleaded a second. "Oh no!! Poor #Tony!!" added a third.

While Michael and his leading lady, Cote, are still in the thick of filming, NCIS: Tony & Ziva is expected to air on Paramount+ in 2025. While a premiere date is yet to be announced, an official synopsis has been released.

It reads: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

© Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo at MIPCOM in Cannes

With fans desperate to tune in, Michael and Cote have also teased what's to come. Speaking at MIPCOM in Cannes last October, Cote said: "We haven't seen these characters since 2013 and I think the fans have always wanted to see what happened between them. In our first season, they're going to get a fix of what has happened."

Chiming in, Michael added that Tony & Ziva would have "an international, global feel," and teased some high-octane sequences. "We do a lot of running," he mused, adding that it was a "highly physical production process".