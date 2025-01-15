Michael Weatherly pokes fun at Tony DiNozzo as he posts from mystery location

Michael Weatherly is known for his wicked sense of humor, and on Monday he poked fun at his NCIS counterpart, agent Tony DiNozzo.

Posting from a beer garden in a tropical location, the actor noted that his character is often called a "peacock" before panning the camera onto a real-life bird walking close by. "Peacock, but not the streaming service. #ncisverse #dinozzo #peacock," he quipped in the caption.

Among the comments, fans praised Michael for his long-time portrayal, assuring him that Tony is just as lovable as he is arrogant.

"Ohh yes MW, DiNozzo is a peacock! Proud, confident and regal on the outside, soft, sweet and insecure on the inside with a big blob of silliness thrown in. He is the most endearing peacock on TV. That is why we love him," replied one.

© Cliff Lipson/CBS Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo in NCIS

"Only in front of Ziva, though, so it's cute," agreed a second. "Tony doesn't need to impress Ziva like a peacock because they're in love already," remarked a third.

Michael, 56, has reprised his role in recent months after it was confirmed that he and Cote de Pablo had teamed up to shoot NCIS: Tony & Ziva across Europe. The series, which is expected to debut on Paramount+, is slated for release in 2025, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo confirm name of new NCIS spin-off

"Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter," the synopsis begins. "Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

© CBS Photo Archive Tony and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) will go on the run in the 10-part series

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

Back in July, Michael confirmed that the cast and crew had begun filming in Budapest, and followed up with updates from the set. One in particular revealed that Tony would be heading to what appeared to be a zoo or animal sanctuary.

"From the set of #ncis:tony&ziva, it's all about the camels. Magician and writer extraordinaire @johnthemcnamara crafts our new story and wonders await…" he teased in the caption.

Having returned to the role, Michael has also spoken about the physical demands of playing Tony in the upcoming spin-off.

© Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock Michael and Cote de Pablo at Mipcom in October, 2024

While Speaking at the annual trade show, MIPCOM, in Cannes, the father-of-three joked that he had to lose weight as he and Cote did "a lot of running," in the "highly-physical production process."

Michael also made a change to his eating habits, revealing back in September that he was on a diet of fruit and vegetables.