The real reasons NCIS stars quit the show – Pauley Perrette, Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, more

Cote De Pablo joined the NCIS franchise in season three as Special Agent Ziva David and stayed with the show for more than eight years before her departure in 2013.

Cote didn't immediately reveal why she quit the show, but in 2016 she opened up about her decision and said she didn't like the plans they had for her character.

She explained: "Unfortunately because of political things and scripts not being good enough, I chose not to [return to NCIS].

"Look, I love this character! I worked for eight years crafting Ziva and when I felt like the character wasn't being treated with the respect she deserved."

She added: "They were going to send [Ziva] back to Israel and make her an unfortunate, miserable woman. I didn't think it was fair. I told them until someone can write something really fantastic for Ziva I won't come back."

CBS executives insisted they didn't want to see her go but added that it was "her decision," to end her run on NCIS. Despite her initial statement, Cote did return to the show in seasons 16 and 17 and later clarified that what she had initially said wasn't exactly correct.

She told USA Today in 2019: "I think that was taken out of context at a certain point… But I didn't leave because I wanted to go or because I was ready or because I was tired. I didn't really have an option."