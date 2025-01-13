NCIS star Michael Weatherly teams up with family member on latest project

Michael Weatherly is focusing on music. A man of many talents, after shooting NCIS: Tony & Ziva in Budapest, the actor has written and released a brand new track – and he had help from his nephew-in-law.

Taking to Instagram, Michael, 56, shared the music video with fans, and credited Casey Hooper, the husband of his niece Alexandra Breckenridge, with playing the guitar.

Sparking a reaction from fans, one suggested that Michael should use it in Tony & Ziva, which is expected to premiere on Paramount+ later this year. Whether or not 'Impossible World' will feature in the series remains to be seen, but it's not far-fetched either.

During his tenure on the flagship NCIS, Michael's songs 'Under The Sun' and 'Bitter and Blue' were included on the TV show's soundtrack, so who knows, maybe we'll hear a familiar voice in the 10-episode series.

© Getty Michael Weatherly is a passionate musician and plays the guitar and piano in addition to singing

Michael may be known and loved for his television roles, including Tony DiNozzo and Dr. Jason Bull, but the father-of-two has been making music for a long time. According to his official website, Michael plays both piano and guitar in addition to singing. As an aspiring actor in the early '90s, he even spent time busking in the subway in New York after he was fired from two restaurant jobs.

According to his website, Michael is currently working on a whole new album with Casey, and he's been releasing several tracks on X (formerly Twitter).

© Barry King Michael has been working with guitarist Casey Hooper, who is has married to his niece Alexandra Breckenridge

A talented guitarist, Casey toured with Katy Perry and even performed at the Superbowl, after auditioning for Selena Gomez, Adam Lambert and Avril Lavigne. He is also a member of the "rock organ trio" SurfMaster.

Michael and Casey have become incredibly close in the nine years since the latter married Alexandra. A leading star in Virgin River, Alexandra herself has a close bond with her uncle and godfather, so it's hardly surprising that Michael has a sweet friendship with her husband, Casey.

© Netflix Michael is Alexandra's uncle and godfather

Back in 2008, Alexandra made a rare comment about Michael, recalling how he helped her out in her early acting days and served as a mentor. "He can commiserate with me about whatever difficulties I'm going through, and he tends to have a lot of really good advice," she told Connecticut Magazine. "It's wonderful to have a family member who's so close, who's also my godfather."

Likewise, Alexandra is close to Michael's wife, Bojana Jankovic, whom he married in 2009. When Alexandra and Casey were pregnant with their son, Jack, it was Bojana who planned her baby shower, which was a themed quilting party, at Indoor LA.

© Paul Bruinooge Michael with his wife Bojana Jankovic

"It was so incredible to have all my favorite women come together to help make this adorable quilt for our son," Alexandra told PEOPLE at the time. "I feel so lucky!"