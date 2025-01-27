Michael Weatherly concerns fans with new snap fom Tony & Ziva shoot

Michael Weatherly is delving into his 'DiNozzo diaries'. After commencing production on NCIS: Tony & Ziva in June, the actor has been sharing snippets from the set, but his latest has left fans concerned.

Returning to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Michael uploaded a new selfie, in which he appeared to be injured. "I've been through a few scrapes over the years - stitches here and there and crashes and heartbreaks…everywhere," he quipped in the caption.

It's unclear if Michael was genuinely wounded or if the cuts on his face were created with makeup, but fans were worried nonetheless. "Take good care of yourself. Remember that you are so loved," wrote one.

"Protect that gorgeous face!!" pleaded a second. "Oh no!! Poor #Tony!!" added a third.

Among the comments, many were also quick to ask when NCIS: Tony & Ziva would premiere. The series, which is set to consist of 10 episodes, has been given a 2025 release, although an exact date is unknown. Fans are also waiting on a first-look trailer.

According to the synopsis: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

Ahead of the spin-off's premiere, Michael and his co-star, Cote de Pablo, have been shooting across Europe, namely in Budapest, Hungary. Amidst their busy filming schedule, the pair jetted to Cannes for MIPCOM in October, where they dished on what's to come.

"We haven't seen these characters since 2013 and I think the fans have always wanted to see what happened between them," Cote, 45, said on stage. "In our first season, they're going to get a fix of what has happened."

Chiming in, Michael told fans that Tony & Ziva would have "an international, global feel," and teased some action-packed sequences. "We do a lot of running," he mused, adding that it was a "highly physical production process". Michael concluded that at the core of the show, it's really "about a family in jeopardy trying to do the right thing in hairy circumstances".