TV fans are 'hooked' after just one episode of 'scary' new crime thriller

TV fans are loving the BBC's new crime thriller Virdee, with many "hooked" after just one episode of the six-parter.

The new drama, which is based on AA Dhand's best-selling novel series, follows Bradford-based cop Detective Harry Virdee (Staz Nair), who is estranged from his Sikh family after marrying a Muslim woman, Saima (Aysha Kala). When a young drug dealer is murdered amid a turf war between rival gangs, Harry's duty as a detective clashes with his ties to gang members.

Taking to social media, fans praised the compelling first episode, with one person comparing the show to the BBC's smash-hit police drama, Line of Duty. "#Virdee has to be up there with Line of Duty," penned one viewer, adding: "What a truly tormenting, revolting, scary thriller, whilst showing off Bradford, City of Culture, at its very best. Great acting from everyone, especially Ramon Tikaram who usually looks drop-dead gorgeous! Binged the whole series."

A second person wrote: "Just watched the first episode of #Virdee, absolute cracking opening. Draws you right in. Bradford is my adopted city, so it was great to see some old haunts. I'm hooked. PS I like the shakey camera work - it adds to the grittiness & drama of the series," while a third remarked: "Thoroughly enjoyed #Virdee on @BBCOne. A tough & entertaining crime drama about a troubled Sikh cop. Set in Bradford. Brilliantly filmed, superbly acted & cracking storylines. Loved it."

For those yet to tune into the series, it's set in Bradford and follows devoted police officer, Harry Virdee, whose personal life is in chaos. The synopsis continues: "He is in a loving relationship with his wife, Saima, but he is estranged from his family who disapprove of his interfaith marriage.

"A turf war is brewing in the underbelly of the city with the police losing its grip on gang rivalries as they spill out onto the streets of Bradford. When a young dealer is murdered, Harry’s duty to uphold the law clashes with his links to members of the crime gangs. He must hunt down whoever is targeting those around him.

"Whilst the killer holds the entire city to ransom, Harry realises that he is going to need the help of his brother-in-law Riaz, a drugs kingpin who runs the largest cartel in the county. Pulled together in an alliance that could ruin them both, Harry must make a choice: save himself and his family or save his city. He will not be able to do both."

Ahead of its premiere, leading man Staz described the show as a "beautiful blend of genres". "It's the first time I've seen a series that combines a crime thriller with a family drama along with a heightened/Gotham-Esque storyline about gangland politics," he told the BBC. "I think it's an exciting and adventurous way to tell the story.

"Beyond that, the story follows a cop who has been abandoned by his Sikh family for marrying the love of his life, Saima who is Muslim," he added.

Virdee is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.