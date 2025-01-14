2025's returning shows: from The Last of Us to Severance, Stranger Things and more

Ready for the return of your favourite TV shows? As we enter a new year, Netflix, Apple TV+ and HBO are treating fans to more of what they love.

On January 17, Severance is back in business, with everybody's favourite macrodata refiners dealing with the fallout of their 'overtime' plan. Meanwhile, after nine years, Stranger Things will release its fifth and final season, following the Hawkins crew as they team up to take down Vecna once and for all.

Here, we reveal which shows are back for another round. Keep scrolling for the lowdown on The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Squid Game and more…

© Photo: Sky The Last of Us (season two) Picking up five years after the events of the first season, The Last of Us will reunite fans with Ellie and Joel as they contend with a “world even more dangerous and unpredictable”. Promising more conflict for the duo, fans will also meet newcomers Abby and Dina, played by Kaitlyn Dever and Isabella Merced. While the latest instalment is based on Part II in the hit video game franchise, it's unknown if the TV adaptation will remain entirely faithful, or if the writers have taken certain elements in a different creative direction. Watch on: HBO Max, Sky, NOW Release date: April 2025

The White Lotus (season three) The White Lotus is heading to Thailand with a brand new ensemble cast that includes: Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola. For the time being, season three is shrouded in mystery but a trailer has been released, as well as a release date. Watch on: HBO, Max, Sky, NOW Release date: February 16, 2025 (US), February 17 (UK)

© Netflix Squid Game (season three) The third season of Squid Game concludes the saga of Player 456 – aka Seong Gi-hun. After staging a rebellion and facing off against the Front Man, the final instalment will reveal the fate of his mission. According to Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the show, it will also delve into the backstory of the villainous Hwang In-ho, and how he came to be the Front Man. Watch on: Netflix Release date: 2025

© Apple TV+ Severance (season two) The doors to Lumon Industries will reopen on January 17. As Mark S, Helly R, Dylan G and Irving B contend with the consequences of their 'overtime' plan, season two will also explore some of the show's most perplexing mysteries, including the room full of goats. Watch on: Apple TV+ Release date: January 17, 2025

© Netflix Wednesday (season two) Jenna Ortega reprises her role as crime-solving-teen, Wednesday Addams. Promising a much "darker and more complex" story, the dead-pan detective will take on "new mysteries, and old adversaries" after returning to Nevermore Academy. Joining her will be Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley and Steve Buscemi – to name a few. Watch on: Netflix Release date: 2025

© DAN POWER/NETFLIX The Night Agent (season two) FBI agent Peter Sutherland is back in action. Now a fully-promoted Night Agent, Peter has been tasked with finding a mole in the CIA, after he's betrayed on a mission. Luciane Buchanan, Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Michael Malarkey, Keon Alexander, Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears, Navid Negahban, and Rob Heaps also star. Watch on: Netflix Release date: January 23, 2025