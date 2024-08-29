The Madame Blanc Mysteries future revealed in major announcement – details

Channel 5's popular crime drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries is returning with a fourth season. The beloved series, created by and starring Sally Lindsay, will be back with seven episodes, including a Christmas special, filled with "unusual antiques and objéts d'art, murder, mystery, sunshine and laughter".

Of course, Sally will reprise her role as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Benidorm's Steve Edge. Meanwhile, co-writer Sue Vincent returns as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, alongside Robin Askwith (Strike, Benidorm) and Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses, Still Open All Hours) as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James, and Alex Gaumond (Derry Girls, Death In Paradise) as Chief of Police André Caron.

WATCH: The Madame Blanc Mysteries cast rave about 'magical' filming location

Rounding out the main cast are Tony Robinson as Dom's Uncle Patrick, a petty thief turned pub landlord and Paul Chuckle as Trevor, Gloria's dad.

Fans can also look forward to some surprise guest appearances which will be released in due course.

Steve Edge and Sally Lindsay on the set of The Madame Blanc Mysteries series four

The show will return with a Christmas special, which will air on Channel 5 and Acorn TV, in 2024, with the rest of the series continuing in 2025.

Sally said of the show's return: "I think if you had told me five years ago when I came up with the idea of Madame Blanc that in the not too distant future our show would be not only a hit in the United Kingdom but America, Australia, Canada (to name but a few), I would have been astounded. But, amazingly, it is! And our team could not be more thrilled to bring you a brand new season of sunshine, laughs and antiques. All the gang are back with some more fantastic surprise guests visiting St. Victoire and we can't wait for you all to enjoy soon."

Series five features seven episodes

Meanwhile, Channel 5's Commissioning Editor Greg Barnett said: "The Madame Blanc Mysteries has won over the hearts of our audience, and we can't wait to say 'Bonjour' to our Sainte Victoire favourites once again. The crime rates may be sky-high in this village, but we're in great hands with the brilliant Jean White, and trusty sidekicks, to crack every case."