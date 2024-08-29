Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Madame Blanc Mysteries future revealed in major announcement – details
Subscribe
The Madame Blanc Mysteries future revealed in major announcement – details
Alex Gaumond as Caron, Sue Vincent as Gloria, Steve Edge as Dom Hayes, Sally Lindsay as Jean White, Sue Holderness as Judith Lloyd James and Robin Askwith as Jeremy Lloyd James in The Madame Blanc Mysteries © Mark Cassar / Clapp

The Madame Blanc Mysteries future revealed in major announcement – details

Sally Lindsay creates and stars in the Channel 5 crime drama

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
18 minutes ago
Share this:

Channel 5's popular crime drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries is returning with a fourth season. The beloved series, created by and starring Sally Lindsay, will be back with seven episodes, including a Christmas special, filled with "unusual antiques and objéts d'art, murder, mystery, sunshine and laughter".

Of course, Sally will reprise her role as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Benidorm's Steve Edge. Meanwhile, co-writer Sue Vincent returns as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, alongside Robin Askwith (Strike, Benidorm) and Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses, Still Open All Hours) as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James, and Alex Gaumond (Derry Girls, Death In Paradise) as Chief of Police André Caron. 

WATCH: The Madame Blanc Mysteries cast rave about 'magical' filming location

Rounding out the main cast are Tony Robinson as Dom's Uncle Patrick, a petty thief turned pub landlord and Paul Chuckle as Trevor, Gloria's dad. 

Fans can also look forward to some surprise guest appearances which will be released in due course. 

Steve Edge and Sally Lindsay on the set of The Madame Blanc Mysteries
Steve Edge and Sally Lindsay on the set of The Madame Blanc Mysteries series four

The show will return with a Christmas special, which will air on Channel 5 and Acorn TV, in 2024, with the rest of the series continuing in 2025.

Madame Blanc Mysteries
Madame Blanc Mysteries is returning to screens later this year

Sally said of the show's return: "I think if you had told me five years ago when I came up with the idea of Madame Blanc that in the not too distant future our show would be not only a hit in the United Kingdom but America, Australia, Canada (to name but a few), I would have been astounded. But, amazingly, it is! And our team could not be more thrilled to bring you a brand new season of sunshine, laughs and antiques. All the gang are back with some more fantastic surprise guests visiting St. Victoire and we can't wait for you all to enjoy soon."

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is on its third season
Series five features seven episodes

Meanwhile, Channel 5's Commissioning Editor Greg Barnett said: "The Madame Blanc Mysteries has won over the hearts of our audience, and we can't wait to say 'Bonjour' to our Sainte Victoire favourites once again. The crime rates may be sky-high in this village, but we're in great hands with the brilliant Jean White, and trusty sidekicks, to crack every case."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More