Unforgotten star to appear in Death in Paradise Christmas special - see full guest star line-up

Death in Paradise has announced its star-studded line-up of guest actors for its upcoming Christmas special, which will feature Unforgotten actress Bronagh Waugh, among many other famous faces.

The feature-length festive episode is set to be a dramatic one as DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and the Honoré police force investigate the mysterious death of an entrepreneur.

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals 'painful' part of filming show

Bronaugh, who plays the victim's digital marketing guru Debbie, will be recognised for playing Jessica Reid in the third series of ITV's Unforgotten, as well as for her roles in The Fall and Ridley.

The actress features in the festive special alongside Patsy Kensit (EastEnders), Doon Mackichan (Two Doors Down), Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci), Geoff Bell (The Curse), Amelia Clarkson (The Last Kingdom), Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone) and Leila Khan (Heartstopper).

© BBC Unforgotten's Bronagh Waugh stars in the Death in Paradise Christmas special

So, what can fans expect from the new episode?

The full synopsis reads: "When entrepreneur and family man, Gerry Stableforth (Geoff Bell), is found dead in a ravine, his family – wife, Bella (Patsy Kensit), children Benjamin (Freddy Carter), Mariana (Amelia Clarkson), and niece Riley (Leila Khan) - are left in shock.

"As DI Neville Parker, DS Naomi Thomas, Officer Marlon Pryce and Trainee Officer Darlene Curtis set to work on cracking this mysterious death, things take a turn as the family's visiting digital marketing guru, Debbie Clumson (Bronagh Waugh), suddenly disappears. Once news of Debbie's disappearance reaches home, her hapless partner, Dave (Youssef Kerkour), is determined to find out what happened to her."

© BBC Doon Mackichan plays Neville's mum, Melanie

Elsewhere in the special, viewers are introduced to Neville's larger-than-life-mum, Melanie (Doon Mackichan), who arrives on the island to spend Christmas with her son and quickly strikes up a friendship with Catherine Bordey (Elizabeth Bourgine).

The new friends take the Saint Marie dating scene by storm, but not before Melanie shares some words of wisdom with her unlucky-in-love son, who is "battling the notion that some people just aren't meant to find love, with him being one of them".

© BBC Patsy Kensit plays the murder victim's wife, Bella

The synopsis continues: "Also taking notes from Neville's mum, Naomi attempts to loosen up and focus on herself outside of work – but is she about to make things awkward between herself and a close friend at the Christmas party? And is Neville the man responsible for putting an awkward stop to Commissioner Selwyn Patterson's big Christmas lights switch on?"

The episode will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this festive season, with a date yet to be announced.

The Christmas special will be followed by a brand new series in 2024, which promises to deliver a "perfect blend of exotic escapism, gripping whodunnits and deeply satisfying plot twists".

© BBC Neville's mum arrives on the island in the Christmas special

It comes after the recent announcement that the Death in Paradise franchise is set to expand with a new spin-off series set in Australia.

Return to Paradise, which is coming to ABC in Australia in 2024 and the BBC in the UK, "combines the DNA of the original global smash hit murder mystery series, with a new, unique Australian take".