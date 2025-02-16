Michael McIntyre's Big Show fans claim star's unexpected appearance was 'staged'

Michael McIntyre's Big Show returned on BBC One on Saturday night (15 February) with another evening of pranks, comedy, and surprise performances. But one moment had viewers questioning its authenticity.

The BBC entertainment show, known for its Unexpected Star of the Show segment, saw Michael pull off another elaborate stunt – but some fans were left sceptical, claiming the guest appeared "too prepared" for her surprise moment.

WATCH: Peter delivers an emotional performance on Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Michael McIntyre's ‘unexpected’ reveal

© BBC Michael McIntyre's Big Show viewers are claiming that a moment in the show was 'staged'

During the show, Michael introduced 41-year-old Lorna Brown from West Lothian. She had travelled to London with her husband Scott, their three children, and her parents for what she thought was a simple weekend getaway.

As part of the setup, Michael told the audience: "She thinks she's about to check into an Airbnb which we have built here," as he gestured towards a door on the stage.

Taking viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour, he explained that inside the makeshift apartment, Lorna would find a surprise waiting in the fridge – the show's live audience.

After some playful antics, including a dance routine from Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, the moment arrived. Lorna opened the fridge door and was greeted with thunderous applause as she stepped onto the stage.

Fans claim surprise moment was 'staged'

© BBC Fans are claiming that this moment in Michael McIntyre's Big Show was 'staged'

While the audience erupted in cheers, many viewers at home were less convinced. Some took to social media to question whether Lorna had prior knowledge of her appearance on the show.

One sceptical viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I think the unexpected star didn’t seem very surprised when she opened the fridge. I think somebody had warned her beforehand."

Another agreed, posting: "She knew..."

A third commented: "She absolutely knew what was happening, she didn’t look that surprised."

And a fourth added: "I think she knew what was happening."

Lorna’s emotional performance

© BBC Lona delivered an excellent performance on Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Michael then revealed that Lorna’s family was in the audience and asked if she had any idea about the surprise.

"No, but then I started to think something is going on," she admitted.

Lorna, who runs a community choir, became emotional as she explained that she had been singing since the age of eight. She was then given the opportunity to perform in front of the live audience.

Taking centre stage, she delivered a stunning rendition of Run, originally released by Snow Patrol and later covered by Leona Lewis.

Viewers react to Lorna’s performance

© BBC Viewers loved Lona's performance on the show

Despite the earlier scepticism, fans were full of praise for Lorna’s vocal talent, with many taking to social media to commend her performance.

One impressed viewer wrote: "#michaelmcintyresbigshow belted that out and made it look easy, well done."

A second said: "Amazing #MichaelMcIntyresBigShow," while a third commented: "Best part of the show - unexpected star. And Lorna, you looked and sounded incredible. Beautiful performance."

© BBC Michael McIntyre's Big Show has caused a bit of a stir

Another posted: "Lorna absolutely killing it on #MichaelMcIntyresBigShow. Amazing vocal talent!!!"

One fan even suggested she should represent the UK in Eurovision: "She’s very good. Get her for Eurovision this year!"

The BBC hit continues to draw in millions of viewers each week, with its mix of pranks, comedy, and musical performances.

Despite the online speculation, Unexpected Star of the Show remains one of the programme’s most talked-about segments.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show airs Saturday nights on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer.