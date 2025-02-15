Saturday Kitchen's Hollywood star guest admits she's 'going to cry' minutes into show

Brie Larson was left visibly emotional on Saturday Kitchen as she came face-to-face with one of her culinary heroes.

The Oscar-winning actress, best known for her role as Captain Marvel, appeared on the BBC cooking show on Saturday, 15 February alongside Rick Stein, his son Jack, chef Anna Haugh, and drinks expert Helen McGinn.

Brie, 34, is currently in the UK for her West End debut in Elektra, but it seems another British institution stole her heart – Rick Stein and his famous seafood empire in Cornwall.

Brie Larson is a 'superfan' of Rick Stein

Host Matt Tebbutt introduced Brie as a passionate foodie, and she wasted no time expressing her love for cooking and dining.

"I'm very into my food. I love eating food, I love making food, I love everything about what's happening right now," she said enthusiastically.

Matt then revealed that the Hollywood actress was also a "big superfan" of Rick, leading to a moment that left Brie almost speechless.

She turned to Rick, admitting, "I can't. I'm going to cry. I am, like, obsessed with you."

Rick, seemingly surprised by the praise, responded, "I can't believe this!"

Brie then shared her deep connection with Padstow, Cornwall, the location of Rick's famous restaurant and hotel.

"I used to go to Padstow all the time. Yes, I've stayed at the hotel. I've done the whole thing… Anyway, it just means a lot. I really can't believe it. I feel like I'm in a dream right now," she gushed.

'I'm not that good of an actor!'

As Brie continued to express her admiration, Matt jokingly asked if her reaction was "genuine", to which she laughed and responded, "Of course it's genuine! I'm not that good of an actor!"

Her heartfelt appreciation for Rick Stein and his work was clear, leaving viewers at home delighted by the unexpected emotional moment.

Brie Larson's West End debut

While her love of food stole the spotlight on Saturday Kitchen, Brie was also on the show to promote her upcoming role in the UK premiere of Elektra.

The modern adaptation of Sophocles' classic tragedy, written by Anne Carson and directed by Daniel Fish, explores themes of revenge, grief, and family betrayal.

The play premiered at Brighton's Theatre Royal before transferring to London's Duke of York's Theatre, where it will run for 11 weeks, from 24 January to 12 April.

Brie's transition from Hollywood blockbusters to the intensity of Greek tragedy marks a major career move – but if Saturday Kitchen proved anything, it's that she wouldn't mind a stint in the food world either!

Saturday Kitchen airs every Saturday at 10am on BBC One.