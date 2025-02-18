Paradise star Julianne Nicholson has a famous husband

Julianne Nicholson is a tour de force. Cast as Samantha Redmond – a seemingly corrupt tech billionaire with ties to the President's death – the actress shines in Hulu's hit series, Paradise.

WATCH: Paradise – trailer

Now a household name, during the early days of her career, Julianne starred in smaller projects, including an unaired pilot for HBO, which is where she met her famous husband. According to the TV star, it was in 2003 that she was introduced to Jonathan Cake on a show which coincidentally was called Marriage.

© Getty Julianne Nicholson is married to British actor Jonathan Cake

In a previous interview, Julianne admitted that it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "At end of the job it was – after spending time with him and getting to know him, but it wasn't immediate," she revealed.

"I did think - and I think I said this to him - he was a ridiculous hunk. He seemed like this English hunky theater actor. And he's very charming, which is lovely, but it wasn't my first thought. He's an amazing man and husband and father."

Born in Worthing, England, Jonathan has established an impressive career in television, with recurring roles in Empire (2005), Six Degrees (2006-2007), Desperate Housewives (2011-2012) and Stargirl (2021-2022).

After falling head over heels for Julianne, Jonathan married the Paradise star in 2004 and they went on to welcome a son, Ignatius, and a daughter, Phoebe. One of his wife's biggest cheerleaders, the British star has gushed about her in interviews.

Speaking with Broadway World in 2010, Jonathan said: "I know I'm biased, but she's the most amazing actor I've worked with. This is not just me; if you talk to any actor who's worked with her or knows her, she is so revered amongst the profession.

"She can do things that almost all of us can't. She's just incapable of being dishonest. Actors really fall into two categories. There are the people who cover up what's going on inside them when they pretend to be different people, and those who—and they're very, very rare—take everything away, so you just see far down inside who they really are," he continued.

© Getty The couple are proud parents to a son and a daughter

"It's terribly arresting and exciting, and that's what Julianne does. You know, I fell in love with her [while] acting, and that's because when she acts, you see the essence of who she is. And that's so powerful."

More recently, Jonathan was asked which actors had influenced his career. "My wife, Julianne Nicholson" he replied in 2019. "We met while doing an HBO pilot that never [went beyond that stage]. I realized I was working with someone who, instead of putting up walls, was peeling back layers. My training had been to impersonate rather than embody. She was doing something raw, naked, and unadorned. It was so inspiring."

More in love than ever, Julianne and Jonathan recently celebrated 20 years of marriage and they often post about one another on social media.

Back in July, Jonathan penned a particularly sweet message to his beloved wife on her birthday. It read: "Happy birthday @juliannenicholsonofficial. You are, and remain, by a considerable distance, the Greatest Thing. Yes, we are definitely still that hot, though I think I may enjoy you even more when you have something on your head. Let's dive into all the pools together."