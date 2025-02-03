Viewers are calling 'hidden gem' crime series the best new show of 2025

Disney+'s new crime series High Potential has gone down a storm with viewers, with some calling it the "best new show" of the year.

Starring Kaitlin Olson of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, the 13-part drama follows whip-smart, single mother of three Morgan, who's working as a cleaner for the Los Angeles Police Department until her genius-level IQ lands her a consulting role in the Homicide Division.

The show, which is based on the French series HPI and created by Drew Goddard, has been popular among viewers, who are praising the drama on social media.

One person penned: "#HighPotential is easily the best new broadcast show of the 2024-25 season. The other new shows don't even come close. Beyond thrilled for Kaitlin Olson, who's finally been given a starring vehicle worthy of her talent," while another hailed it as the "best new show of the year".

© Disney/Pamela Littky High Potential stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan

A third fan said the show has become "one of my most favourite of all time", adding: "It's so fun and clever and the cast & characters are amazing!!" while another agreed, writing: "I'm now eight episodes into #HighPotential and it may just be my new favourite show of the year. It's definitely a fun new spin on the Sherlock formula."

Fans will be pleased to know that High Potential is returning for a second season, having been renewed by ABC in January.

It's hardly surprising given the show's huge success, with the pilot episode pulling in almost 30 million total viewers across platforms, Deadline reported in January.

© Disney/Nicole Weingart Viewers are loving the series

Leading star Kaitlin shared her gratitude following the show's renewal on social media. Acknowledging the recent wildfires in LA, the actress penned: "Life is wild. Natural disasters don't realize they shouldn't happen at the same time as my show getting picked up for another season. Plan better, fires. Don't make me look like an [expletive].

"Thank you all for watching. Thank you @abc for the immeasurable support. I'm filled with gratitude. (For this, for the @losangelesfiredepartment and for neighbors coming together like I've never seen. I [love] you, LA)," she added.

For those yet to tune into the drama, here's the official synopsis: "High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective."

© Disney/David Bukach High Potential has been renewed for a second season

Kaitlin stars alongside Daniel Sunjatas (Graceland) as Karadec, Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz (The Flight Attendant) as Lev "Oz" Osman, Amirah J (Shameless) as Ava, Matthew Lamb (Smile) as Elliot and Judy Reyes (Scrubs) as Selena.

High Potential is available to stream on Disney+.