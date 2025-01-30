Viewers are 'locked in' after just one episode of new thriller series with all-star cast

TV watchers are loving Disney+'s new thriller series, Paradise, with viewers "hooked" after just one episode.

With an all-star cast led by Sterling K. Brown, the eight-part series is set in an idyllic neighbourhood inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. It follows widower and Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Brown), who is entrusted with the life of the recently re-elected president, Cal Bradford (James Marsden).

WATCH: The trailer for Paradise

But when the president is found dead in his home and a boxful of national security secrets missing, Collins becomes a prime suspect and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.

© Disney Sterling K Brown stars as Xavier in Paradise

Taking to social media, viewers were gripped by the opening episode and shared their praise for the twisty conspiracy thriller. One person penned: "Just watched the first episode of #ParadiseHulu and OMG I'm SEATED," while another added: "We started #ParadiseHulu and we are locked in."

A third fan wrote: "THE WAY I FELL OFF MY COUCH AT THE END OF THE FIRST EPISODE #ParadiseHulu. TELEVISION IS SOOO BACK," while another added: "Okaaaay #ParadiseHulu that was one hell of a series opener."

© Disney James Marsden plays Cal

Many viewers found themselves binging the first three available episodes, with one fan writing: "Do yourself a favour and watch Paradise on Hulu. Absolutely freaking amazing. I wish I could binge more eps right now! This will be the next big hit!"

For those yet to tune into the show, here's the full synopsis: "Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquillity explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds."

The logline for episode one gives further insight into the plot. It reads: "It's just another day in Paradise until Agent Xavier Collins (Brown) discovers one of the world's most powerful individuals has been viciously murdered.

© Disney Krys Marshall also stars in the show

"Xavier analyses the crime scene while recalling his complex relationship with the victim."

Starring alongside Sterling and James in the show are Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Sarah Shahi (Black Adam), Nicole Brydon Bloom (The Gilded Age), Percy Daggs IV (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey) and Aliyah Mastin.

The show marks the reunion of leading man Sterling and creator Dan Fogelman, who worked together on the hit family drama, This Is Us. Sterling played Randall Pearson in the series, which aired between 2016 and 2022.

The first three episodes of Paradise are available to stream on Disney+. The remaining episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays.