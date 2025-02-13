Skip to main contentSkip to footer
High Potential: everything we know about season two
Man and woman standing beside each other smiling© Disney/Nicole Weingart

High Potential: everything we know about season two

Kaitlin Olson leads the series as Morgan 

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
High Potential has become an overnight sensation, with fans heaping praise on the "hidden gem" and hailing it as the "best new show" of 2025. Available to watch on Disney+ and ABC, the detective drama follows Morgan – a single mom with an exceptionally high IQ who works as a cleaner for the police. 

WATCH: High Potential – trailer

After checking in for her regular round of cleaning, Morgan notices a mistake on a murder board and, after lending her expertise, is recruited as a consultant. But, not before striking a deal with Selena – the head of the LAPD's Major Crimes Division – who promises to help Morgan learn what really happened to her missing husband, Roman. 

Starring Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Judy Reyes and more, High Potential has already been renewed for a second season, and fans are delighted. Here's what we know about the next instalment…

What is season two about?

Currently, plot details are limited but showrunner Todd Harthan has promised to address some of season one's biggest cliffhangers, including the fact that Roman is actually alive and an FBI informant. 

Woman wearing pink fluffy jacket standing in an office holding lollipop© Disney/Pamela Littky
Series two will delve into the backstories of several characters

"We have a pretty healthy plan for how we're going to kick off the season," he told TheWrap. "I think one of the big mistakes that shows make is [saying] 'Oh, let's put a pin in both those cliffhangers, and we'll get to them later,' … you should probably satisfy one or the other so the audience doesn't get pissed."

In a separate interview with US Weekly, Todd noted that he and Kaitlin Olson have begun talking about who could play Morgan's husband. "Roman is a really important and amazing piece of casting," he said. "I fantasize about who it could be but I haven't zeroed in on a person yet." With Roman entering the fray for season two, there will be a "deepening mystery" around the character. 

Blonde woman in kitchen © Disney/David Bukach
The show will introduce Morgan's husband Roman

Kaitlin has also shared some of her hopes for season two, noting that she's "excited to play around with the Morgan vision."

"I don't even know if it was purposeful," she mused, "but every episode the Morgan visions are a little different, or wildly different, and people are really responding to that."

Kaitlin added that she hopes to dig deeper into some of the other characters' backstories. "I want to know what goes on with Soto's life," she noted. 

"A first season, you really have to give the main character most of the heavy lifting, because that's the person that you're interested in. I know that people are excited to dig into all of our other wonderful actors and their characters' background, so I think that that'll be really fun to do." 

When will the next instalment premiere? 

Currently, a release date is yet to be revealed but seeing as the series was renewed in January, the writers will likely get to work on it soon. 

