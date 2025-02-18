Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Where are Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on Today as replacement hosts speak out
Female and male TV hosts sitting behind desk © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Willie Geist and Laura Jarrett stepped in for the co-anchors

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
The Today Show looked a little different on Tuesday morning as Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin were missing from their usual spots behind the desk. The duo, who were also absent from Monday's program, were replaced by Sunday host Willie Geist and Saturday co-anchor Laura Jarrett.

At the start of the show, Willie addressed Savannah and Craig's absence, explaining that the duo were enjoying a day off. 

Willie Geist made a rare appearance as a substitute host© NBC
Willie Geist co-hosted Tuesday's show

"Good Tuesday morning and welcome to Today, thank you for joining us," Willie began. "I'm Willie Geist alongside Laura Jarrett, Savannah and Craig are enjoying the day off."

It comes after the Today stars attended the SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on Friday evening. 

Laura Jarrett stepped up as a replacement host© NBC
Laura Jarrett stepped up as a replacement host

Taking to Instagram, Craig shared several snaps from the concert, which saw past and present cast members of Saturday Night Live perform in the three-hour telecast.

"So enjoyed being in the house for the @nbcsnl 50th concert," penned Craig. "Was a great Valentine's Day date night for me and @lindsaycz. If you haven't watched it, check it out on @peacock. Concert for the ages."

Craig became a permanent co-anchor on Today back in January. He took over from Hoda Kotb, who left after a 26-year career at NBC News. 

WATCH: Today's new promo with with hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie
Today's Savannah Guthrie's timely warning to Craig Melvin amid new role © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Savannah and Craig are enjoying a day off

Explaining her decision in September last year, Hoda said: "I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new.

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," she continued, adding: "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Craig Melvin on Today sofa
The pair have co-hosted the show together since January

Craig is a welcome addition to the show, with Savannah revealing back in September that the journalist's promotion was "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made". 

"The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause," she said, adding: "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations."

On becoming co-anchor after 14 years with NBC News, Craig said: "I am beyond excited and grateful... I talked to mom and dad yesterday and I’m thankful they’re still young enough and healthy enough to be able to see this."

