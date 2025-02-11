Today host returns to show as co-anchor to the delight of fans

The Today Show looked a little different on Tuesday as Craig Melvin was missing from his usual spot alongside Savannah Guthrie. Peter Alexander, who is the Chief White House Correspondent for NBC News and co-anchor of Today's Saturday show, stood in for Craig.

At the beginning of the program, Savannah explained that Craig was on assignment in Milan. "Nice to have you with us, Peter. Craig is on assignment in Milan," explained the journalist. "Tomorrow on Today, he's going to give us a first look at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The countdown is already underway so he's going to show us around the beautiful host city," she added.

© Getty Images Peter Alexander stood in for Craig on Tuesday

It comes just over a month after Peter co-anchored his first ever Today show alongside former host Hoda Kotb, who hosted her final program in January.

Taking to Instagram after the broadcast, Peter shared his gratitude for his "mentor" and "friend" Hoda. "What an absolute highlight to host @todayshow - for the first time ever - alongside @hodakotb this morning," penned the 48-year-old. "That was some of the most fun I've ever had on TV. Hoda has been a mentor and friend for years and, as I shared with her before air today, I'm so grateful for how incredibly kind and supportive of me she has been since the day we met, 20+ years ago. Like the rest of America, I'll be celebrating her next week and I'll always cherish sharing the desk with her today."

The comments section was quickly inundated with support from viewers, who were pleased to see Peter on their screens. One person wrote: "Peter, you have been one of our favorites for years and years!" while another added: "Great team! Amazing job!"

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig Melvin is away on assignment

Ahead of Tuesday's show, Peter told his social media followers that he would be standing in for Craig. "Fill-in anchoring @todayshow alongside @savannahguthrie tomorrow," he wrote, adding: "Hope you'll watch."

Fans shared their delight in the comments section, with one person writing: "I'll be watching tomorrow!!!" while another added: "Nice!! Will see you tomorrow!!"

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Peter hosted the show

For those unfamiliar with Peter, he's worked for NBC News for over 20 years. The veteran journalist landed his big break in 2004 when he scored an interview with Fidel Castro, who was president of Cuba at the time. Recalling the big moment on Today in celebration of his two decades with NBC, Peter said last year: "That was the beginning of a ride that I never imagined, could only have dreamed of and couldn't be more grateful for."

Reflecting on his career, Peter shared an important lesson he's learned while working for NBC. "What I learned the most is what it means to be a storyteller," he said. "I really feel like we have a higher responsibility doing this for a living. Being journalists, you have the trust of the audience, the trust of the people whose stories you're telling. That's something that I take so seriously," added the journalist.