Savannah Guthrie voices concerns amid new co-star's first week: 'How are you going to do this job?'

Savannah Guthrie poked fun at her new Today co-host Craig Melvin on Tuesday morning after he confessed to having stayed up late watching football the night before.

Craig revealed that he "stayed up a little bit" to watch the Los Angeles Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 to close out the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Craig Melvin is the new co-host of Today

Savannah, who until last Friday co-hosted the show with Hoda Kotb, playfully asked her co-star: "How are you going to do this job if you stay up every night until 11 o'clock watching football? Sunday night was a school night, but this was a game."

Craig was quick to defend himself. "I only watched the first half, though," he said, adding: "It was an emotional game as you might imagine for the Rams. It was good to see them pull it off."

Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie hosted their first show as co-hosts on Monday

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie playfully questions her new co-host Craig Melvin

It's a big week for Craig, who took over from Hoda as the co-host of Today on Monday. The 45-year-old, who has been part of NBC News for nearly 14 years, was emotional as his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their two kids, Delano, ten, and Sybil, eight, joined him in Studio 1A for his first show at the helm.

When they surprised him on set, he exclaimed: "When I left this morning, you were all in bed," and Lindsay laughed: "We faked it."

Craig's parents, Betty Jo and Lawrence, also made an appearance, with his proud mom telling her son: "I have butterflies in my stomach today. He deserves this. I love you."

Taking to Instagram after surprising her husband, Lindsay shared her pride in an Instagram post. "What a morning. Surreal, emotional and so so happy," penned the sportscaster. "Congrats @craigmelvinnbc you deserve this! we are so excited for you and the adventure ahead. Thanks to the @todayshow family for letting us be such a fun part of the surprise."

During Hoda's final show on Friday, the 60-year-old shared just how much faith she has in her replacement, telling him: "Craig, I mean, I'm so happy for you. You have earned this. You own this."

She later added: "Craig, you are going to be so good. You and Savannah are going to be magic."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda Kotb has high hopes for Craig

Back in November, when Craig was first announced as the show's new co-host, Savannah revealed that the journalist's promotion was "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made".

"The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause," she said live on air, adding: "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations."