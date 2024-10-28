Today's Hoda Kotb discusses 'miracle' with co-hosts during live show

With years and years of anchoring the news under their belts, the Today Show hosts have covered and reported on thousands of inspiring stories in their combined decades as hosts.

Still, even that's not to say there is ever a shortage of stories that still inspire them or leave them in awe on a daily basis.

Such was the case on Monday, October 28 for hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, as they discussed Sunday night's epic football game between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears.

"Here's the play of the day, maybe it's going to be the play of the year," Savannah kicked off the segment saying, before explaining how the Commanders, formerly the Washington Redskins (they changed the name in 2022 after years of criticism claiming it was offensive to Native Americans), were down three points at the end of the game with only a few seconds left on the clock.

They then played a clip of how quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 52-yard touchdown, caught by Noah Brown in the endzone, securing the Commanders' last minute 18-15 win.

"It's a miracle, it was a Hail Mary," Savannah excitedly shared, noting: "People Hail Mary a lot but she doesn't always answer, but in this case she did."

She added: "Prayers answered, goes down in history, Noah Brown, with a 52-yard touchdown catch in the endzone as the clock ran out, instant classic."

Her longtime co-host Hoda then pointed out how there was a Commanders fan wearing the team's jersey excitedly standing right outside the set's windows, as Craig noted: "It’s amazing the difference a player can make in a franchise." Jayden, who will be 24 later this year, was just drafted to the Commanders earlier this year, while Noah, 28, also joined the team this year after being released by the Houston Texans.

The Commanders' win was a turn of events in more ways than one, as some fans have pointed out the interesting connection they have with electoral results when it comes to the presidency.

Per the "Redskins Rule," there is a suggested correlation between the outcome of the last home game for the Commanders and that of the presidential election, that when they won, the party of the incumbent president retained the presidency, and when they lost, the opposition party won.

This held true in every election from 1940 through 2000, when George W. Bush won the presidency against Al Gore (however that has been famously and verifiably contested).

It has however somewhat inverted since 2004; in 2016 and 2020, when they won, challengers Donald Trump and Joe Biden won, and in 2004 and 2012, when they lost, incumbents Bush and Barack Obama won, though in 2008, Obama won in accordance to the original suggestion.