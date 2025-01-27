Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin are hitting new highs just weeks into their new partnership as the co-anchors of the Today Show on NBC each morning.

Since Hoda Kotb's departure on January 10, Craig has stepped into the role as Savannah's partner-in-crime, although that certainly doesn't extend to one area — football.

Savannah, 53, is a supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles, while Craig, 45, is a fan of the Washington Commanders, who happened to go head to head on Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles proved triumphant with a massive 55-23 lead over the Commanders, making their return to the Super Bowl on February 9 against defending champs the Kansas City Chiefs, and it panned out especially badly for Craig.

Earlier in the week, the pair made a bet over the playoff game, asking Today viewers what the loser will have to do. After several shows full of spirited competition over game-day activities, the time to pay up arrived on Monday morning, January 27, and Craig's punishment was a temporary tattoo.

At the start of Today, while teasing the segment, it even played a clip from Savannah's daughter Vale, who asked: "So, Mr. Melvin, where are you planning to put your tattoo?" to which a flabbergasted Craig replied: "Et tu, Vale?" with Al Roker guffawing from the sidelines.

© Instagram Savannah is a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, who emerged triumphant against the Washington Commanders

"Come on, Eagles nation, you know we had to do it," Savannah said in response. The entire Guthrie family is a fan of the team, including Savannah's husband Michael Feldman and their younger son Charley.

"Craig Melvin, you are a great sport," she said to her co-host beside her, who simply added: "I'm gonna make good on my bet later, I'll get the tattoo of your face on my face, or my body somewhere," before both quickly clarified to fans it would be temporary ink.

Midway through the show, Carson Daly and Al stepped into the studio to give the dad-of-two a temporary tattoo of Savannah's face, dressed in Eagles paraphernalia, on the back of his neck.

"I haven't even seen the picture," he joked to his co-hosts on the air as Carson applied the tattoo for him. Savannah topped things off by gifting him a jersey of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. "Let this be a lesson. Don't gamble," Craig quipped after.

© NBC Craig received a temporary tattoo of Savannah's face on the back of his neck

After applying the tattoo, an excited Carson went to the back to grab a snap while Savannah and Craig continued to playfully taunt each other. Then a shot of the actual ink flashed on screen for Craig to see in all its glory.

"That is…wow!" was his first reaction, before he turned to the rest and said: "You know what, the picture actually isn't terrible. Prior to the big day, the pair faced off in a competition over some of Washington D.C. and Philadelphia's most iconic food.

© Instagram "Let this be a lesson. Don't gamble," Craig joked

"NOT since rock, paper and scissors squared off has there been a more iconic battle – cheesesteaks in a pretzel blanket (PHL) vs chili (DC)… it ended in a shocking win for precious fragrantly flavored chili, and a crushing disappointment for the meat/cheese/bread appetizer of and for the people…," Savannah penned on social media after, adding: "I had to eat my despair via a cheese can."