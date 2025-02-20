Inside Natalie Cassidy's home life and reason she hasn't married longtime partner Marc Humphreys

Natalie Cassidy is saying goodbye to Albert Square after more than three decades. The actress, who made her debut as Sonia Fowler in 1993, has been involved in some of EastEnders' most iconic storylines, from being framed to murder to her affair with her colleague, Naomi Julien.

While Natalie has been a regular fixture on our screens for over 30 years, how much do you know about her life off-camera? Find out about her home life below…

Natalie's longtime partner

When she's not busy filming EastEnders, Natalie can be found at home in Hertfordshire with her fiancé, cameraman Marc Humphreys, and two children.

Natalie and Marc have been together since 2014 after first meeting on the set of EastEnders. After a year of dating, Marc popped the question and it wasn't long before the pair announced they were expecting their first daughter. They welcomed Joanie Elizabeth Cassidy-Humphreys in August 2016.

© Instagram Natalie Cassidy with her fiancé and two daughters

Natalie is also a mum to Eliza Beatrice, 14, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Adam Cottrell.

Back in October last year, Natalie marked her other half's birthday with a gushing post on Instagram. Alongside a carousel of snaps from over the years, the 41-year-old penned: "Happy birthday to my Marc. Man of the house. Joker. One sexy sod. My other half. We get through each year with very few rows. We don't do bad at all. 37 again is it? I love you @camera_marc."

Natalie has often praised Marc for helping her record episodes of her podcast, Life with Nat. Taking to Instagram back in November, Natalie shared her gratitude in a post that read: "Listen to my scraping the barrel episode 10 with my @camera_marc.

© Instagram Natalie lives in Hertfordshire

"When I'm really busy Marc really is always there to help me and get an episode out. Scraping the Barrel could be called 'saving my arse'," joked the TV star.

Why Natalie and Marc have never married

2025 marks ten years since Natalie and Marc got engaged. But why have they never tied the knot?

Speaking to Jen Brister and Kerry Godliman on the Memory Lane podcast, the soap star admitted that it's "time and budget" that is holding her back.

© @natcass1 / Instagram Natalie and Marc first met on the set of EastEnders

"Do you know what? It's a lot of money. No, I tell you what it is; it's time and budget. It is because I go, 'I'll only do something small; I don't need to...'" began the actress.

"I will do it small but I want to be at The Ledbury. Oh, I want a Michelin star meal or I'm just a bit of a snob genuinely," she continued, adding: "I'll want the best flowers and I will want a designer suit."