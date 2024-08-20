Natalie Cassidy's swanky kitchen is nothing like Sonia's dated EastEnders home

Sonia Fowler's home on EastEnders' Albert Square is the subject of much ridicule, with the other characters often criticising the floral, dated décor, inherited from Sonia's grandmother, Dot Cotton.

Sonia's fellow Albert Square residents often query her decision not to overhaul the flowery wallpaper and curtains, and it seems their words stayed with actress Natalie Cassidy, who has played Sonia since 1993.

Natalie invited fans into her kitchen via Instagram, and the swanky space is worlds away from Sonia's cluttered kitchen.

© Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock Natalie Cassidy's home is so relatable

Natalie Cassidy's home

In place of Sonia's ditzy floral wallpaper, Natalie Cassidy has chic, glistening dark green tiles with spotless white grouting. Her walls are lined with pristine white cupboards while her kitchen island is topped with marble – so chic!

Natalie also has a glistening cooker hood and a sparkling stainless steel sink, whereas Sonia's Albert Square abode has a sink filled with a plastic washing up bowl.

That said, she kept it real in the video, with all the usual bits and pieces you'd expect to find on kitchen work surfaces in the shot.

Rather than creating an Instagram-perfect set-up, Natalie's kitchen looked beautifully lived in, with cereal bowls, glasses and mugs on the side – all signs of a lived-in house.

Another photo, taken from a different angle, shows that Natalie has an impressively stocked wine cabinet in her home.

© Instagram Natalie Cassidy has a well-stocked wine rack

Natalie's home is full of mod cons, including a podcast studio, of which Nat said: "It's so amazing having my own studio in the house so if I'm super busy I can squeeze a podcast in even at twenty to 11 at night."

Dramatic décor

The soap icon has shared insights into her home before – and it's certainly impressive, with an entrance hall to rival Stacey Solomon's.

© Instagram Natalie Cassidy went all out at Christmas

Last Christmas, Natalie shared a glimpse of her breathtaking Christmas doorway display, with the whole of her porch taken up by sprawling silver décor, comprising pinecones, feathers and gigantic baubles.

Proving that door décor isn't just for Christmas, Natalie had her porch dressed in golden and red leaves last autumn, and trailing purple wisteria last spring.

© Instagram Natalie Cassidy loves to decorate her door

Of the extravagant additions to her home, Natalie said: "Every time I get home it makes me smile." Us too!

The beautiful displays likely delight Natalie's daughters, too. She is proud mum to She is proud mum to Eliza Beatrice Cottrell, who turned 13 last September, and Joanie Elizabeth Cassidy-Humphreys, who turned eight last week.

© Instagram Natalie Cassidy with her fiancé and two daughters

She shares Eliza with her former boyfriend Adam Cottrell and Joanie with her fiancé, EastEnders cameraman, Marc Humphreys.