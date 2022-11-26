Strictly Come Dancing: Who are Molly Rainford's famous parents? The CBBC presenter has been coupled up with Carlos Gu

Molly Rainford, 22, has been taking the Strictly dance floor by storm, impressing the judges with her lively performances and affable charm.

And last week she won over the judges in Blackpool with her sensational Jive performed to Barry Manilow's Bandstand Boogie. Despite securing 35 points, the presenter ended up in the dance-off against Dianne Buswell and Tyler West.

After being saved by the public, Molly gushed: "I'm so grateful to still be in the competition. Thank you to everyone that did vote for us, your continuous support means so much to both of us."

The CBBC presenter is the youngest contestant on the show, but the star hasn't let her tender age get in the way of her Strictly glory. As the compeition continues to heat up, we take a look at Molly's family life, including her two parents Dave and Sarah Rainford.

Who is Molly's famous dad?

Molly was born in 2000 in Essex to doting parents Dave and Sarah Rainford. Her dad catapulted to fame as the former Chelmsford City FC midfielder and assistant manager. The football star kicked off his youth career at Colchester United and returned to the team during his senior career in 1997.

Molly's dad Dave works for the Premier League

Aside from Colchester, Dave played for a variety of other teams including Slough Town, Heybridge Swifts, Bishop's Stortford and AFC Hornchurch.

And from 2012 to 2013, the football pro was hired as an assistant manager for Chelmsford City.

Who is Molly's mum?

Not much is known about Sarah's profession, however it's clear to see that the doting mum is incredibly proud of her two children, Molly, 22, and Billy, 30.

Her Instagram page is largely dedicated to the sibling duo who have managed to forge their own successful careers. And when Molly celebrated her milestone 21st birthday, Sarah penned a super sweet Instagram post to pay tribute to her only daughter.

Doting mum Sarah regularly posts about her children

Shedding a light on their touching bond, Sarah wrote: "Happy 21st birthday to my beautiful girl you are the most adorable sweetest young lady. I couldn't be any prouder of you. Love you so much @mollyrainford".

Since Molly joined the Strictly line-up, the star's mother has showcased her incredibly protective side. Setting boundaries for their daughter, Dave and Sarah advised Molly to stay away from romance and focus on the competition.

Molly was a finalist on BGT in 2012

Commenting on the decision, Molly said: "I'm only 21, so I'm not looking for a relationship on Strictly. That's not in the picture right now. I want to focus on my career.

"My parents don't want me to be distracted or worrying about boys just yet. I'm single and don't plan on changing it."

