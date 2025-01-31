Joe Swash announces incredible news after family update with Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has shared his excitement as he prepares to reunite with his EastEnders cast-mates.

The soap star, 43, will host a 45-minute special, which will give viewers insights into recent storylines, including Cindy Beale's attacker and Denise Fox's love triangle with Jack Branning and Ravi Gulati.

Cast members will share their possible theories on the outcomes of their storylines, with stars including Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning) and Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson) revealing details about the forthcoming live episode.

Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler), who announced her departure from the soap on Thursday, will also feature in the special, titled EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In.

Joe, who played Mickey Miller on the show, said: "It was a privilege to take another trip back to Walford to reunite with my EastEnders family ahead of the 40th anniversary.

"I won't say too much as I don't want to spoil it for the viewers but the week is full of explosive drama, and it was great to hear from the cast themselves about what we can expect from the week."

© BBC Joe is taking a trip down memory lane for EastEnders' 40th anniversary

The actor played Mickey for five years on the soap before his character was axed in 2008, but he has made brief reappearances in recent years and most recently featured across two episodes that aired in December 2024.

The news comes after Joe's wife, Stacey Solomon, 35, announced the couple's latest venture together - a new BBC fly-on-the-wall reality series titled Stacey & Joe which promises to guide viewers "through the laughter, the tears and the craziness".

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announce family documentary

The couple are parents to Rose, Belle and Rex, while Stacey has two older sons, Leighton and Zachary, and Joe has son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

Stacey and Joe, who tied the knot in 2022, live in a beautiful £1.2 million Tudor-style mansion in Essex, dubbed Pickle Cottage. Their show is set to air in spring.

EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In will air during the show’s anniversary week on BBC Three, BBC One and BBC iPlayer.