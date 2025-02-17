The White Lotus season 3 viewers have same reaction over 'disgusting' incest storyline

The White Lotus fans have taken to social media to share their shock at a teased incestuous storyline in the season three premiere.

Watching the show on Sunday evening in the US - with the show also being released in the early hours at the same time in the UK - viewers posted their reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many sharing their disbelief at the storyline, while others were loving the dark elements of the show.

WATCH: The White Lotus returns for season 3

Sharing a series of snaps of other taboo relationships, including an uncle/niece marriage in House of the Dragon, twin lovers in Game of Thrones, and a sexual relationship with someone's lover posing as his nephew in The White Lotus season two, one person wrote: "What's an HBO Sunday night show without incest."

Another person added: "The older brother calling his younger sister hot and then the younger brother watching the older brother in the bathroom #TheWhiteLotus disgusting freaks." A third person added: "White family incest, the group of friends that hate each other, Greg back, a psychopath obsessed with the hotel owner, the ending/intro, this is going to be a long ass journey."

© HBO Jason Isaacs plays the patriarch of the new family in The White Lotus

Another person joked: "Incest plotline, toxic female friend group, Greg… oh we are so back #TheWhiteLotus."

The hit show follows a group of various holidaymakers staying at the lavish White Lotus resorts, with seasons one and two taking place in Hawaii and Sicily, respectively, while season three takes place in Thailand. In the third season, Jason Isaacs plays a wealthy businessman who brings his family to the hotel for a vacation, including his wife, Victoria, his two sons, Saxon and Lochlan, and his daughter, Piper.

© HBO What do you think of The White Lotus storyline?

In the episode, Saxon, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, insists that Lochlan can't share a room with their younger sister, so they share instead and begin to discuss their sister inappropriately before having an X-rated discussion on their own. Eek!

© HBO The exploits and misadventures of various guests and employees at a tropical resort over the course of one week in The White Lotus season 3

Mike White opened up about what to expect in Vanity Fair, saying: "It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing… I’m super excited about the content of the season."